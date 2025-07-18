Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Bear, & Baseline Forecasts (July 18) jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the stock market’s biggest success stories ever. The company had its initial public offering in May 1997 and traded for an astonishingly low split-adjusted price of just seven cents per share.

Since then, the stock has gained about 298,400% as the company has grown into the linchpin of e-commerce. Since its inception, Amazon has become a mainstay in the Magnificent 7 and now commands the fourth-largest market cap of any publicly traded company.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the stock market’s biggest success stories ever.

For investors, the only thing that matters now is what the stock does from this point forward.

So, here 24/7 Wall St. makes bullish, bearish, and baseline cases for where the share price will be in 2030.

If you’re looking for a megatrend with huge potential, be sure to grab a complimentary copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. The free report includes a complete industry map of AI investments that includes many small caps.

However, for investors, what matters most now is how the stock performs going forward. Let’s crunch the numbers on a 2030 price prediction for Amazon. Of course, no one has a crystal ball. But based on the macroeconomic environment, industry trends, Amazon’s growth metrics and other factors such as price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, 24/7 Wall St. can make cases for bulls, bears, and a baseline.

Amazon’s Performance Over the Past Decade

kasinv / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

From 2014 to 2024, shares of Amazon surged by more than 1,025%, from $19.94 to $223.75. A considerable amount of that gain came between March 2020—coinciding with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic—and last year. From March 13, 2020, through the end of December 2024, the stock climbed from $89.25 per share to $134.50, a gain of 150.70%, as the company became the focal point for sourcing materials during lockdowns.

Over the past decade, revenue increased from $89 billion to $638 billion, an astounding increase of more than 616%. At the same time, net income (profit) grew from −$0.241 billion to $59.2 billion, which translates to an incredible gain of 24,664.3%.

The ride up was not always smooth, though. All those COVID-19 era sales being “pulled forward” led to challenges in 2022, and the company swung to a surprise loss. As Amazon enters the back half of the decade, a few different key areas will determine its performance.

Three Key Drivers of Amazon’s Performance Through 2030

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News via Getty Images

1. E-commerce Success: While the pandemic resulted in record sales for Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with the online retail giant. While e-commerce still makes up just 15% of retail sales, the company accounted for 40% of all U.S. e-commerce sales in 2023. With few companies capable of disrupting its market share, Amazon is likely to continue to dominate.

2. Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services is the world’s largest cloud provider. Additionally, it is Amazon’s most profitable business segment. However, the unit isn’t growing as fast as competing cloud services like Azure, offered by Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google Cloud, offered by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Nonetheless, Amazon is at risk of falling behind Microsoft before 2030 if it can’t stop market share losses. Nonetheless, it generated $107.6 billion in sales in 2024 and should remain in its position as the world’s largest cloud service.

3. Advertising: In 2024, Amazon’s full-year advertising revenue was $56.2 billion, bolstered by the first year that ads ran on Prime Video and the inclusion of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football. That figure was nearly double the amount Amazon generated in ad revenue from the prior three years. Advertising could be another high-margin business line for the company. Last year, Amazon’s ad business grew faster than the company’s overall growth and ranked third in the digital advertising space behind only Alphabet and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Bear, & Baseline

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. estimates that Amazon’s stock price in 2030 will be $431 in our bull case, $77 in our bear case, and $250 for our baseline case. Each of these estimates comes from specific scenario analysis into its e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising businesses.

Bull Case for Amazon’s Share Price

Our bull case for Amazon assumes they continue to top Wall Street projections for the following reasons:

AWS: AWS will continue to expand its cloud-generated revenue. However, its slowing growth is leading to concerns Amazon will continue losing market share to Microsoft’s Azure. Our bull case assumes Amazon effectively stems share losses and the growth of new AI models propels AWS to an 18% compounded growth rate (CAGR) through 2030. With that assumption, we estimate AWS would generate $86 billion in operating profits in 2030.

AWS will continue to expand its cloud-generated revenue. However, its slowing growth is leading to concerns Amazon will continue losing market share to Microsoft’s Azure. Our bull case assumes Amazon effectively stems share losses and the growth of new AI models propels AWS to an 18% compounded growth rate (CAGR) through 2030. With that assumption, we estimate AWS would generate $86 billion in operating profits in 2030. E-Commerce: Amazon continues to pour investments into its e-commerce business, giving up wider profit margins in order to maintain its market share. Our bull case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering operating profits of about $30 billion annually.

Amazon continues to pour investments into its e-commerce business, giving up wider profit margins in order to maintain its market share. Our bull case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering operating profits of about $30 billion annually. Advertising: As of 2024, Amazon’s advertising has seen a CAGR of around 26% and has seen a run rate in excess of $50 billion. Our bull case assumes a 15% CAGR through 2030 with 40% operating margins, which results in $50 billion in operating profits by 2030.

Adding all these numbers together and subtracting some amount for “new bets” the company will likely invest in, we are left with about $150 billion in operating profits. Today, the company trades at about 50 times operating profit, which we reduce to 35 as the company matures (but continues to show strong growth). In our bull case analysis, Amazon is worth $5.25 trillion in 2030, or about $431 per share. This is 92.5% higher than the current share price.

Bear Case for Amazon’s Share Price

Our bear case scenario for Amazon is based on the following reasons:

Cloud Competition: The threat from Microsoft Azure (and to a lesser extent, Google Cloud) is very real. By mid-decade, operating profits could stop growing for AWS as competitive pressures mount. If that results in the company continuing to lose market share, stock growth expectations could be tempered.

The threat from Microsoft Azure (and to a lesser extent, Google Cloud) is very real. By mid-decade, operating profits could stop growing for AWS as competitive pressures mount. If that results in the company continuing to lose market share, stock growth expectations could be tempered. Unprofitable Business Segments: Amazon has seen years of unprofitability in certain business segments, which could resurface amid pushes to remain competitive in certain markets. For example, in 2023, Amazon’s North American segment generated $15 billion in profit, but its international segment incurred a $3 billion loss. In some years, its highly criticized Alexa efforts have resulted in recurring operating losses of around $5 billion per year.

Amazon has seen years of unprofitability in certain business segments, which could resurface amid pushes to remain competitive in certain markets. For example, in 2023, Amazon’s North American segment generated $15 billion in profit, but its international segment incurred a $3 billion loss. In some years, its highly criticized Alexa efforts have resulted in recurring operating losses of around $5 billion per year. Unsustainable Investments: If Amazon continues to burn money on “moonshots” looking for the next leg of growth, its share price could be hampered between now and 2030. Amazon is familiar with burning cash on ambitious projects, and its sizable investments in AI could prove to be the next iteration of that.

In this scenario, 24/7 Wall St. still sees Amazon growing its net income beyond 2024’s $59.2 billion, which is a healthy increase from 2023. However, frustrated shareholders will not be willing to pay the elevated P/E ratio at which Amazon trades (30.55 in Q2 2025). Instead, we apply a 20x P/E, which better reflects Amazon in a low-growth state. Thus, in our bear case scenario, Amazon would trade for just $77 per share in 2030. This would be 65.6% lower than today.

Base Case for Amazon’s Share Price

Our baseline case for Amazon’s share price is much simpler. In this scenario, we simply look at Wall Street forecasts. Analysts see the company’s revenue rising from $710 billion in 2025 to $1.153 trillion by the end of 2030. Additionally, net income is projected to grow from $48.9 billion to $110.7 billion in the same time frame.

Long-term Wall Street forecasts generally overshoot, so assuming that 2030 net income comes in at $100 billion, AWS likely sees its growth slowed—but still expands by around a 10% CAGR—the company does not see as much profit from e-commerce as with our bull scenario and advertising also slows in the years to come. In this scenario, 24/7 Wall St. estimates Amazon’s P/E ratio would fall to about 26. This gives Amazon a baseline case share price of about $250, which would be an 11.7% gain.

Amazon Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)