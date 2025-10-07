S&P 500
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for October 7

By Joel South

Oct 7, 2025

Key Points

  • NVIDIA’s track record of strong earnings suggests an ability to remain at the forefront of its industry, as competitors fight for the leftovers.
  • Between NVIDIA’s client list of Magnificent Seven companies and the burgeoning trend in AI, growth in both revenue and net income is projected to continue its steep climb.
Shares of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) gained 1.04% over the past five trading sessions after gaining 1.40% the five prior. That brings the stock’s year-to-date gain to more than 35%. In July, the AI chipmaker became the first publicly traded company to hit a $4 trillion market cap in early July. That achievement came just one month after surpassing both Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in market cap as members of the $3 trillion market cap club.

The last week of September, the company announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. As a result, Evercore raised its price target on NVIDIA to $225 from $214 while keeping an “Outperform” rating, citing the OpenAI deal as the impetus, while Barclays raised its price target to $240 from $200, maintaining its “Overweight” rating.

From a financials perspective, the company has tailwinds. When NVIDIA reported Q2 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 26, it beat on top and bottom lines, announcing EPS of $1.05 against $1.01 expected, and revenue of $46.74 billion against $46.06 billion estimated. That resulted in a flurry of upward price target revisions this summer. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA to “Buy” from “Neutral” with a price target of $210, up from $195. Bernstein ($225 from $185), Bank of America ($235 from $220), Citi ($210 from $190), JPMorgan ($215 from $170), KeyBanc ($230 from $215), Morgan Stanley ($210 from $206) and Oppenheimer ($225 from $200) all made bullish adjustments on NVIDIA.

Over the past few years, AI has consistently fueled the largest gains for the market. And one company in particular is at the vanguard: NVIDIA. The company is the premier manufacturer of components critical to the surge in AI; namely, semiconductors, microchips, and graphics processing units (GPUs). As a result, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company has seen its stock skyrocket in the recent past. Over the past five years, shares have gained 1,261.20%, and since going public in January 1999, NVIDIA’s stock is up a preposterous 468,153.75%.

Despite those mind-boggling gains, analysts still expect significant upside potential in the medium and long term. 24/7 Wall St. has performed analysis to provide prospective investors and current shareholders with an idea of where NVIDIA’s stock might be headed over the course of the next five years.

NVIDIA’s Recent Stock Success

Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are you have caught wind of the very well-documented and rather exponential surge in NVIDIA’s share price since 2022. But before 2022’s price-per-share explosion, it was steadily appreciating as it underwent a series of stock splits.a

Year Share Price* Revenue** Net Income**
2014 $0.51 $4.130 $0.588
2015 $0.82 $4.681 $0.800
2016 $2.67 $5.010 $0.929
2017 $4.88 $6.910 $1.851
2018 $3.24 $9.714 $3.085
2019 $5.98 $11.716 $4.143
2020 $13.06 $10.918 $3.580
2021 $29.64 $16.675 $6.277
2022 $14.61 $26.914 $11.259
2023 $49.52 $26.974 $8.366
2024 $134.29 $60.974 $29.76

*Post-split adjusted basis
**Revenue and net income in $billions

Over the course of the last decade, NVIDIA’s revenue grew by more than 553% while its net income increased by just over 1,323%. The company experienced a slight contraction in revenue and net income in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it rebounded soundly the following year and has continued to steadily grow both metrics since. Meanwhile, shares were able to increase by 9,610% from 2014 to 2023.

As the AI lynchpin and Magnificent Seven mainstay looks forward to the second half of the decade, 24/7 Wall St. has identified three key drivers that are likely to impact its growth metrics and stock performance through 2030.

Key Drivers of NVIDIA’s Stock Performance

1. Stronghold on the GPU Industry: No one makes GPUs like Nvidia makes GPUs, and the industry demanding them is well aware of that. While semiconductor competitors like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) do command some attention in their respective corners of the market, simply comparing the three companies’ market caps demonstrates the discrepancies between NVIDIA and, well, every other company. While Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have respectable market caps of $194.67 billion and $861.41 billion, respectively, those are dwarfed by NVIDIA’s $3.34 trillion.

2. Demand From Unrivaled Tech Customers: The company’s primary clientele are the other members of the Magnificent Seven, which are leading the way forward in the AI revolution. In fact, only four Big Tech rival companies — Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Microsoft — account for 40% of NVIDIA’s revenue as they vie with one another to become the front runner of the transition to generative AI.

3. The AI Trend Is Just Getting Started: According to Grand View Research, AI’s market size was $196.63 billion in 2023. But as large as that seems, it pales in comparison to where it is headed. From 2024 to 2030, the AI market is expected to grow at an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%, with “continuous research and innovation directed by tech giants that are driving adoption of advanced technologies in industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing,” according to Grand View Research’s report.

Wikimedia Commons

NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus median one-year price target for NVIDIA, according to Wall Street analysts, is $218.14, which represents 16.41% potential upside over the next 12 months based on today’s share price. Of the 38 analysts covering NVIDIA, the stock receives a consensus “Strong Buy” rating, with 35 analysts rating the stock a “Buy,” two rating it a “Hold” and one rating it a “Sell.”

24/7 Wall St.‘s year-end forecast for NVIDIA is $194.30, or potential upside of 3.69% based on a projected EPS of $2.75 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50, with a best-case scenario of $192.50 per share and a worst-case scenario of $82.50 per share.

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue* Net Income* EPS
2025 $121.255 $68.392 $2.75
2026 $168.151 $95.246 $3.83
2027 $193.852 $108.182 $4.44
2028 $225.462 $130.155 $5.28
2029 $236.498 $152.001 $6.16
2030 $265.522 $175.412 $7.24

*Revenue and net income in $billions

NVIDIA Stock Price Target 2025–2030

By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall St. estimates that NVIDIA’s stock will be trading for $265.35, good for a 41.61% increase over today’s share price, based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 50. Our high-end price target is $506.80 based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 70. Meanwhile, our low-end price target is $217.20 based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 30.

Year Price Target %Change From Current Price
2025 $194.30 3.69%
2026 $250.12 33.48%
2027 $220.52 17.68%
2028 $253.60 35.34%
2029 $245.24 30.87%
2030 $265.35 41.61%

 

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall Street

