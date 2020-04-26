Alphabet, Amazon, Ford and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Over the past month, we’ve seen an absolute roller-coaster of volatility in the markets, which has been the result of supply chain concerns across the globe and a general slowdown in business, all due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fundamental threat of the COVID-19 is very real for American businesses, and it is vastly overtaking other market fundamentals, sending everything lower. Yet, this past week was relatively positive.

Although earnings and other fundamentals are taking a backseat in the markets right now, they will be an important measure when the markets exit this crisis. Earnings season is underway, and some big names are reporting soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. (Also see our separate preview of Boeing, Microsoft, Visa and other Dow Jones industrials reporting earnings this week.)

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is set to release its first-quarter numbers before Tuesday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $1.03 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $13.19 billion. Shares were last seen trading at $134.36 apiece. The consensus price target is $140.88, and the 52-week trading range is $101.42 to $147.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMD) first-quarter report is scheduled for Tuesday after the closing bell. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for $0.18 in EPS on $1.78 billion in revenue. On Friday, shares ended at $56.18 apiece. The consensus price target is $50.87, and the 52-week range is $26.03 to $59.27.

First-quarter results for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are expected on late Tuesday as well. The consensus estimates see earnings at $10.86 per share on revenue of $40.76 billion. Shares closed at $1,276.60 on Friday, while the consensus price target is $1,472.18. The 52-week range trading range is $1,008.87 to $1,530.74.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $0.34 in EPS and revenue of $5.89 billion. Shares were changing hands at $75.58 as the week ended. The $77.68 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $50.02 to $99.72.

The report from Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is expected Wednesday morning. The first-quarter consensus estimates are a net loss of $0.12 per share on revenue of $32.54 billion. Shares closed at $4.87 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $3.96 to $10.56. The consensus price target is $6.09.

Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter report is due late on Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.23 per share and $5.99 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $725.15. The consensus price target is just $458.88, and the 52-week range trading range is $176.99 to $968.99.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is set to report its first-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday as well. The consensus estimates are EPS of $0.94 and revenue of $2.86 billion. Shares ended the week trading at $190.07 apiece. The consensus price target is $217.51, and the 52-week trading range is $137.10 to $224.20.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) will release its most recent quarterly results early on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.76 in EPS and $4.77 billion in revenue for the first quarter. Shares were last seen at $29.23. The consensus price target is $28.50. The share price has ranged from $19.99 to $33.57 in the past 52 weeks.

First-quarter results for Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) also are expected before Thursday’s open. The consensus forecast sees $0.10 in EPS on revenue of $776 million. Shares traded at $28.74 to close out the week, and the consensus price target $29.69. The 52-week range trading range is $20.00 to $45.86.

And Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) also is expected to report its first-quarter results before regular trading begins on Thursday. The analysts are looking for $6.34 in EPS and $72.95 billion in revenue. The stock ended the week at $2,410.22. The consensus price target is $2,475.36. The 52-week trading range is $1,626.03 to $2,461.00.