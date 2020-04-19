Amazon, Netflix, Starbucks, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

The past few weeks have been an absolute roller-coaster of volatility in the markets, which has been the result of supply chain concerns across the globe and a general slowdown in business, all due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fundamental threat of the COVID-19 is very real for American businesses, and it is vastly overtaking other market fundamentals, sending everything lower. Yet, this past week was relatively positive.

Although earnings and other fundamentals are taking a backseat in the markets right now, they will be an important measure when the markets exit this crisis. Earnings season has just kicked off, and some big names are reporting soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. (Also see our separate preview of Dow Jones industrials reporting earnings this week.)

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Halliburton Co.’s (NYSE: HAL) first-quarter report is scheduled for Monday before the opening bell. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for $0.24 in earnings per share (EPS) on $5.01 billion in revenue. On Friday, shares recovered some of last week’s lost ground and ended above $7 apiece. The consensus price target is $9.57, and the 52-week range is $4.25 to $32.09.

First-quarter results for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) are expected late on Tuesday. The consensus estimates are earnings of $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion. Shares closed near $423 on Friday, while the consensus price target is just $386.74. The 52-week range trading range is $252.28 to $449.52.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is set to release its first-quarter numbers after Tuesday’s closing bell. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.07 per share and revenue of $436 million. Shares were last seen trading around $13 apiece. The consensus price target is $16.76, and the 52-week trading range is $7.89 to $19.75.

Look for Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) to share its first-quarter numbers after Tuesday’s close as well. The consensus estimates call for $1.00 in EPS and revenue of $3.17 billion. Shares end the week above $113, their highest since the panic selling low in March, while the consensus price target is $122.39. The 52-week trading range is $93.09 to $135.70.

The report from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expected Wednesday morning. The first-quarter consensus estimates are $0.86 EPS on revenue of $44.3 billion. Shares traded around $31 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $26.08 to $39.70. The consensus price target is $36.34.

Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BIIB) first-quarter report is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The consensus forecast calls for $7.68 in EPS on $3.41 billion in revenue. Shares closed on Friday above $342. The consensus price target is $335.10, and the 52-week trading range is $215.78 to $374.99.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) first-quarter report is due late on Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for $2.92 in earnings per share (EPS) and $1.42 billion in revenue. Shares topped $820 late on Friday. The consensus price target is $822.13, and the 52-week range trading range is $415.00 to $940.28.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) is set to report its first-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The consensus estimates are EPS of $0.94 and revenue of $2.86 billion. Shares ended the week just below $63 apiece. The consensus price target is $67.83, and the 52-week trading range is $46.81 to $80.73.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) will release its most recent quarterly results late on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.76 in EPS and $4.77 billion in revenue for the first quarter. Shares hit $112 on Friday for the first time since early March. The consensus price target is $124.83. The share price has ranged from $82.07 to $124.45 in the past 52 weeks.

First-quarter results for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) also are expected after Wednesday’s close. The consensus forecast sees a net loss of $0.18 per share on revenue of $6 billion. Shares traded below $750 for much of last week, and the consensus price target is down at $466.05. The 52-week range trading range is $176.99 to $968.99.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) is due to report its first-quarter results early on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $1.49 in EPS and revenue of $5.49 billion. The share price hit a year-to-date high above $157 on Friday, which was above the analysts’ mean price target of $147.29. The 52-week trading range is $101.36 to $156.56.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) will report its first-quarter results before the markets open on Thursday. The analysts are looking for $2.32 in EPS and $868.6 million in revenue. The share price traded between $355 and $360 for most of last week. The consensus price target is $355.59. The 52-week trading range is $220.90 to $381.86.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $0.33 in EPS and revenue of $5.91 billion. Shares were changing hands above $77 as the week ended. The $76.70 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $50.02 to $99.72.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will share its most recent quarterly results after Thursday’s close as well. The consensus forecast calls for $6.39 in EPS and $72.78 billion in revenue for the first quarter. Shares were last seen trading at $2,375. The consensus price target is $2,433.67, and shares have traded between $1,626.03 and $2,461.00 in the past 52 weeks.