Super Bowl LV Ticket Prices Start At Nearly $8,000

With Super Bowl LV just over two weeks away, we thought you would be interested in how secondary market ticket prices for the game are trending and how they compare to previous Super Bowls.

With reduced capacity, secondary market ticket prices range from $7,695 to $38,689. That get-in price (cheapest ticket) is currently the second most expensive get-in price since 2010. With the final four teams all driving demand, that price has gone up 38% since last weekend’s Divisional round games.

Because of limited quantity and a high-demand final four teams, it seems unlikely that prices will go down from current levels. If either the Buffalo Bills can get past the Chiefs, or the Buccaneers can best the Packers in Green Bay, current prices will be a bargain compared to prices on game-day. If they both happen, prices could be astronomical.

Lack of inventory is also a contributing factor to these numbers. Currently, there are under 200 tickets available on the secondary market.

