Super Bowl Ticket Prices Continue to Fall, Now Down 32%

With more inventory hitting the secondary market in the last few days, prices for Super Bowl 57 are finally dropping. As of Thursday morning, the average list price on the secondary market has dropped 32% since its peak last Wednesday, and the cheapest ticket has also dropped 32% since it peaked on Friday.

On the inventory side, the number of tickets available on the secondary market is up 35%. As of Tuesday morning, there were over 3,250 tickets available. However, quantity is down 5% from its peak on Tuesday.

Source: TicketIQ

This game had been sitting as the 2nd-most expensive Super Bowl on record, but following this week’s drop, the average list price on the secondary market is $6,783, making it just the 5th-most expensive Super Bowl we’ve tracked three days before the game.

Source: TicketIQ

The least expensive tickets for the game are $4,259, which is the 4th-most expensive we’ve tracked at this point in time.

Source: TicketIQ

