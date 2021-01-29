Super Bowl LV Ticket Prices Are Down 37% Since Sunday

Here is an updated look at secondary market ticket prices and trends for Super Bowl LV.

TicketIQ Blog post with Super Bowl LV ticket data.

TicketIQ Super Bowl LV Event Page With Real-Time Game Data.



Currently, secondary market ticket prices range from $7,274 to $73,527. That get-in price (cheapest ticket) is the second most expensive since 2010, behind only the 2015 game, which had a get-in of $8,764 on Super Bowl Sunday.

During the NFC Championship prices for the game rose 20% as Tampa became the first-ever team to host a Super Bowl at their home venue. However, prices began to drop following the Chiefs’ win in the AFC Championship game and have fallen 37% since prices peaked. Another contributing factor to the recent drop in price is ticket quantity, which had more than tripled earlier in the week, and has remained over 1,000 ever since. Currently, there are just over 1,100 tickets available on the secondary market.

TicketIQ Blog post with Super Bowl LV ticket data.

TicketIQ Super Bowl LV Event Page With Real-Time Game Data.