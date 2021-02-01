GameStop, AMC, Nio and More Stocks to Watch Monday Morning

The Robinhooders are at it again, and many are looking for what to trade next. There were some other major movers in focus on Monday morning. Some are the result of analyst calls while others are seeing different catalysts.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled a list of a few of the biggest movers along why they are moving, a recent trading history and what the consensus estimate is from analysts.

Note that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is another major mover this morning, and one analyst is even calling for the company to reach a $1 trillion market cap.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Koss Corp. (NASDAQ: KOSS), have been the primary focus of the r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit and they don’t look to be slowing down. Note that Robinhood and other platforms have limited trading to a degree on these names, much to the ire of their investors.

GameStop stock was last seen down 8% at $297.52 on Monday morning, in a 52-week range of $2.57 to $483.00. The consensus price target is $13.44.

AMC Entertainment was up 20% to $15.98, in a 52-week range of $1.91 to $20.36. Analysts have a consensus price target of $2.44.

Koss stock was down 31%, at $43.85 in a 52-week range of $0.80 to $127.45.

Nio Ltd. (NYSE: NIO) shares saw a handy gain to start out the week, after the company reported deliveries of 7,225 vehicles in January, an increase of 352% year over year. Nio stock traded at $57.03 and has a 52-week range of $2.11 to $66.99. The consensus price target is $52.86.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) reportedly is reaching out to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in regards to its COVID-19 vaccine. The company is looking for permission to increase the number of vaccine doses per vial to 15 from 10. Accordingly, this would help Moderna on the production front. Moderna stock was last seen relatively flat at $172.43. It has a 52-week range of $17.91 to $185.98, and the consensus price target is $145.92.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) was downgraded by Stifel to a Hold rating from Buy. Despite this downgrade, the analyst still took a long-term positive perspective on the company. Note that the share price has risen about 326% over the past 52 weeks. Stitch Fix stock was last seen down about 4% to $91.93, in a 52-week range of $10.90 to $113.76. The consensus price target is $53.35.