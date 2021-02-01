American Airlines, DraftKings, Intel, Tesla and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were seeing a handy recovery from Friday’s loss. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each posted gains over 1% ahead of the noon hour.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Halliburton, Intuit, Moderna, Phillips 66 and Stitch Fix.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) was downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy at Seaport Global Securities. The stock was trading near $16.50, in a 52-week range of $8.25 to $30.78. The consensus price target is $12.11.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) was reiterated at Berenberg with a Buy rating, and its price target was raised to $160 from $87. The stock was trading at $100.78, in a 52-week trading range of $36.02 to $114.50. The consensus price target is $93.93.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was reiterated with an Outperform rating and its price target was hiked to $305 from $165 at Oppenheimer. The consensus price target is $214.01. Shares traded at $237.02, in the 52-week range of $82.00 to $264.94.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) was initiated at CIBC with a Neutral rating and a $38 price target. The shares traded at $34.55, within its 52-week range of $6.95 to $38.68. Analysts have a consensus price target of $32.28.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was reiterated at Buy and its price target increased to $66 from $60 at Benchmark. The consensus target is $61.38. The stock traded at $54.14, in a 52-week range of $10.60 to $64.19.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) was upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform from Neutral and its price target increased to $130 from $160. The stock was up about 3% to $127.58 a share on Monday. The 52-week range is $40.76 to $147.55. The consensus price target is $128.32.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) was downgraded by UBS to Neutral from Buy but its price target was increased to $110 from $95. The stock traded at $96.76 and has a consensus price target of $87.49. The 52-week trading range is $28.47 to $112.50.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) was downgraded by Northland Capital to Underperform from Market Perform, and its price target was cut to $46 from $57. The stock was last seen at $56.31, and it has a consensus target of $61.08. The 52-week trading range is $43.61 to $68.09.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to Sector Weight from Overweight. The stock was trading at $163.33, in a 52-week range of $60.00 to $180.67. The consensus price target is $191.11.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reiterated with an Overweight rating at Piper Sandler, and its price target was increased to a street-high $1,200 from $515. That would push its market cap over $1 trillion. Shares were trading at $816.97, in a 52-week range of $70.10 to $900.40. The consensus price target is $553.66.

