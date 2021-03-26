Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/26

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 26, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 921,200 shares of Zhongan Online, Buy 48,220 shares of Sea, & Sell 44,350 shares of Tencent.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 116,682 shares of Seer, Buy 213,550 shares of Adaptive Biotech, Sell 315,394 shares of Roche, & Sell 280,814 shares of Takeda Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 323,410 shares of Baidu, Sell 171,161 shares of PayPal, & Sell 317,553 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 55,950 shares of Baidu, Sell 3,361 shares of Alphabet, & Sell 49,438 shares of NXP Semiconductors.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 80,670 shares of Sea, Buy 144,600 shares of Opendoor Tech, Buy 100,777 shares of Baidu, & Sell 205,964 shares of Tencent.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 921,200 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 48,220 ARKF Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 44,350 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 22,072 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 116,682 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 213,550 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 315,394 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 54,441 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 280,814 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 93,900 ARKK Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 323,410 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 42,900 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 171,161 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 317,553 ARKQ Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 55,950 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 49,500 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 3,361 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 49,438 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 80,670 ARKW Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 144,600 ARKW Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 100,777 ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 127,772 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 41,619 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 205,964

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.