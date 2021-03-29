Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/29

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 29, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 160,100 shares of DraftKings & Sell 77,439 shares of Apple.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 173,209 shares of Seer, Buy 232,316 shares of Butterfly Network, Sell 429,900 shares of Takeda Pharma, & Sell 220,619 shares of Roche.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 176,108 shares of Teladoc, Buy 272,850 shares of Twitter, Buy 349,200 shares of DraftKings, Sell 282,419 shares of Tencent, & Sell 267,960 shares of PayPal.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 59,600 shares of Workhorse Group.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 175,300 shares of Unity Software, Buy 156,700 shares of Peloton, Buy 320,326 shares of JD.com, Sell 114,733 shares of Netflix.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD
|634,800
|ARKF
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|160,100
|ARKF
|Sell
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|77,439
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|32,128
|ARKG
|Buy
|SEER
|SEER INC
|173,209
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|3,904
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|2,702
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|83,492
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|62,300
|ARKG
|Buy
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|92,300
|ARKG
|Buy
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC
|232,316
|ARKG
|Sell
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|429,900
|ARKG
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|22,186
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|220,619
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|6,616
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|55,906
|ARKG
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|92,709
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|176,108
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|63,123
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|272,850
|ARKK
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|129,997
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|349,200
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|254,900
|ARKK
|Buy
|SE
|SEA LTD
|84,832
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|11,400
|ARKK
|Sell
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|282,419
|ARKK
|Sell
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
|50,741
|ARKK
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|108,775
|ARKK
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|267,960
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|319,049
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|113,000
|ARKK
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|96,600
|ARKQ
|Buy
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|59,600
|ARKW
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|175,300
|ARKW
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|62,437
|ARKW
|Buy
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|12,797
|ARKW
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|87,519
|ARKW
|Buy
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC
|156,700
|ARKW
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|320,326
|ARKW
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|107,875
|ARKW
|Sell
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|114,733
|ARKW
|Sell
|API
|AGORA INC
|16,953
|ARKW
|Sell
|ADBE
|ADOBE INC
|140,033
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.