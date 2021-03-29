Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/29

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 29, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 160,100 shares of DraftKings & Sell 77,439 shares of Apple.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 173,209 shares of Seer, Buy 232,316 shares of Butterfly Network, Sell 429,900 shares of Takeda Pharma, & Sell 220,619 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 176,108 shares of Teladoc, Buy 272,850 shares of Twitter, Buy 349,200 shares of DraftKings, Sell 282,419 shares of Tencent, & Sell 267,960 shares of PayPal.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 59,600 shares of Workhorse Group.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 175,300 shares of Unity Software, Buy 156,700 shares of Peloton, Buy 320,326 shares of JD.com, Sell 114,733 shares of Netflix.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 634,800 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 160,100 ARKF Sell AAPL APPLE INC 77,439 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 32,128 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 173,209 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 3,904 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 2,702 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 83,492 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 62,300 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 92,300 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 232,316 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 429,900 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 22,186 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 220,619 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 6,616 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 55,906 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 92,709 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 176,108 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 63,123 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 272,850 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 129,997 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 349,200 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 254,900 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 84,832 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 11,400 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 282,419 ARKK Sell SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 50,741 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 108,775 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 267,960 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 319,049 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 113,000 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 96,600 ARKQ Buy WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 59,600 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 175,300 ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 62,437 ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,797 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 87,519 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 156,700 ARKW Buy JD JD.COM INC 320,326 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 107,875 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 114,733 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 16,953 ARKW Sell ADBE ADOBE INC 140,033

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.