Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/5

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 5, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 110,016 shares of Exact Sciences, Buy 128,684 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 420,955 shares of Invitae Group, & Sell 469,369 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1.97 million shares of Skillz, Buy 850,971 shares of Invitae Group, & Buy 133,812 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 43,044 shares of JD.com & Buy 132,097 shares of Vuzix

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 77,794 shares of Teladoc, Buy 1,166,730 shares of Skillz, & Buy 140,904 shares of Peloton.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 110,016 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 128,664 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 3,834 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 420,955 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 114,199 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 206,814 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 39,257 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 335,859 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 9,670 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 469,345 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 45,825 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 200 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 45,913 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 1,968,185 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 86,264 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 850,971 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 564,976 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 14,362 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 133,812 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 63,912 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 46,131 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 819,143 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 266,053 ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 39,948 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 43,044 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 132,097 ARKQ Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 17,659 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 77,794 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 1,166,730 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 163,452 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 140,904 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 219,674 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 19,900 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 14,673

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247w