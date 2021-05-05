Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/5

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 5, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 110,016 shares of Exact Sciences, Buy 128,684 shares of Ionis Pharma, Buy 420,955 shares of Invitae Group, & Sell 469,369 shares of Roche.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1.97 million shares of Skillz, Buy 850,971 shares of Invitae Group, & Buy 133,812 shares of Teladoc.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 43,044 shares of JD.com & Buy 132,097 shares of Vuzix
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 77,794 shares of Teladoc, Buy 1,166,730 shares of Skillz, & Buy 140,904 shares of Peloton.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|110,016
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|128,664
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|3,834
|ARKG
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|420,955
|ARKG
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|114,199
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|206,814
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|39,257
|ARKG
|Sell
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|335,859
|ARKG
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|9,670
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|469,345
|ARKG
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|45,825
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|200
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|45,913
|ARKK
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|1,968,185
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|86,264
|ARKK
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|850,971
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|564,976
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|14,362
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|133,812
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|63,912
|ARKK
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|46,131
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|819,143
|ARKK
|Sell
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|266,053
|ARKQ
|Buy
|EXPC
|EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP
|39,948
|ARKQ
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|43,044
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|132,097
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TDY
|TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC
|17,659
|ARKW
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|77,794
|ARKW
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|1,166,730
|ARKW
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|163,452
|ARKW
|Buy
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC
|140,904
|ARKW
|Sell
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|219,674
|ARKW
|Sell
|ADYEY
|ADYEN NV
|19,900
|ARKW
|Sell
|TTD
|TRADE DESK INC/THE
|14,673
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247w