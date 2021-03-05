Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/5

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 5, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 101,400 shares of DraftKings, Buy 74,252 shares of Zillow, & Sell 40,578 shares of Facebook.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 915,000 shares of Seer, Buy 989,100 shares of Butterfly Network, & Sell 536,611 shares of Roche.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 19,272 shares of Tesla, Buy 460,300 shares of Palantir, & Sell 501,351 shares of Tencent.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 494,600 shares of Workhorse, Buy 219,800 shares of Virgin Galactic, & Buy 17,440 shares of Tesla.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 71,481 shares of Tesla, Buy 48,625 shares of Roku, & Sell 132,675 shares of PayPal.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|101,400
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|56,481
|ARKF
|Buy
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|80,630
|ARKF
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|74,252
|ARKF
|Sell
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC
|40,578
|ARKF
|Sell
|LSPDCN
|LIGHTSPEED POS INC
|242,193
|ARKG
|Buy
|SEER
|SEER INC
|915,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES
|188,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|361,500
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMLF
|CM LIFE SCIENCES INC
|268,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|227,737
|ARKG
|Buy
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC
|989,100
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|412,400
|ARKG
|Sell
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC
|17,700
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|536,611
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|19,272
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|162,549
|ARKK
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|147,165
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|460,300
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|331,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|627,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|163,146
|ARKK
|Sell
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|102,072
|ARKK
|Sell
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|501,351
|ARKK
|Sell
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
|238,654
|ARKK
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|21,525
|ARKK
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|93,837
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|121,100
|ARKQ
|Buy
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|494,600
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|492,700
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|17,440
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|219,800
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|31,200
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ESLT
|ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD
|29,717
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ROK
|ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC
|59,210
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC
|2,453
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|27,787
|ARKW
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|71,481
|ARKW
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|48,625
|ARKW
|Buy
|TTD
|TRADE DESK INC/THE
|28,001
|ARKW
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|132,675
|ARKW
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|64,293
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.