Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/5

Chris Lange
March 5, 2021 8:35 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 5, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 101,400 shares of DraftKings, Buy 74,252 shares of Zillow, & Sell 40,578 shares of Facebook.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 915,000 shares of Seer, Buy 989,100 shares of Butterfly Network, & Sell 536,611 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 19,272 shares of Tesla, Buy 460,300 shares of Palantir, & Sell 501,351 shares of Tencent.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 494,600 shares of Workhorse, Buy 219,800 shares of Virgin Galactic, & Buy 17,440 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 71,481 shares of Tesla, Buy 48,625 shares of Roku, & Sell 132,675 shares of PayPal.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 101,400
ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 56,481
ARKF Buy SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 80,630
ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 74,252
ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 40,578
ARKF Sell LSPDCN LIGHTSPEED POS INC 242,193
ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 915,000
ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 188,900
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 361,500
ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 268,000
ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 227,737
ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 989,100
ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 412,400
ARKG Sell GOOGL ALPHABET INC 17,700
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 536,611
ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 19,272
ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 162,549
ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 147,165
ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 460,300
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 331,000
ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 627,000
ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 163,146
ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 102,072
ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 501,351
ARKK Sell SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 238,654
ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 21,525
ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 93,837
ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 121,100
ARKQ Buy WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 494,600
ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 492,700
ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 17,440
ARKQ Buy SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 219,800
ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 31,200
ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 29,717
ARKQ Sell ROK ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 59,210
ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 2,453
ARKQ Sell AAPL APPLE INC 27,787
ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 71,481
ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 48,625
ARKW Buy TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 28,001
ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 132,675
ARKW Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 64,293

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.
