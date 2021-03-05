Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/5

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 5, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 101,400 shares of DraftKings, Buy 74,252 shares of Zillow, & Sell 40,578 shares of Facebook.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 915,000 shares of Seer, Buy 989,100 shares of Butterfly Network, & Sell 536,611 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 19,272 shares of Tesla, Buy 460,300 shares of Palantir, & Sell 501,351 shares of Tencent.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 494,600 shares of Workhorse, Buy 219,800 shares of Virgin Galactic, & Buy 17,440 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 71,481 shares of Tesla, Buy 48,625 shares of Roku, & Sell 132,675 shares of PayPal.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 101,400 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 56,481 ARKF Buy SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 80,630 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 74,252 ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 40,578 ARKF Sell LSPDCN LIGHTSPEED POS INC 242,193 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 915,000 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 188,900 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 361,500 ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 268,000 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 227,737 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 989,100 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 412,400 ARKG Sell GOOGL ALPHABET INC 17,700 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 536,611 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 19,272 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 162,549 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 147,165 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 460,300 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 331,000 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 627,000 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 163,146 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 102,072 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 501,351 ARKK Sell SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 238,654 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 21,525 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 93,837 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 121,100 ARKQ Buy WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 494,600 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 492,700 ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 17,440 ARKQ Buy SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 219,800 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 31,200 ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 29,717 ARKQ Sell ROK ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 59,210 ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 2,453 ARKQ Sell AAPL APPLE INC 27,787 ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 71,481 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 48,625 ARKW Buy TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 28,001 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 132,675 ARKW Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 64,293

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.