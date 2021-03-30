Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/30

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 30, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 29,400 shares of Bill.com, Buy 22,530 shares of Sea, & Sell 122,699 shares of Tencent.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 487,344 shares of Butterfly Network, Sell 100,127 shares of Novartis, & Sell 379,931 shares of Phreesia.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 114,774 shares of Twitter, Buy 173,007 shares of Beam Therapeutics, & Sell 160,665 shares of PayPal.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 134,100 shares of Unity Software & Sell 17,751 shares of Intuitive Surgical.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 26,965 shares of Trade Desk, Sell 185,350 shares of Agora, & Sell 1,800 shares of Facebook.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD
|106,812
|ARKF
|Buy
|BILL
|BILL.COM HOLDINGS INC
|29,400
|ARKF
|Buy
|SE
|SEA LTD
|22,530
|ARKF
|Sell
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|122,699
|ARKF
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|6,319
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|8,938
|ARKG
|Buy
|SEER
|SEER INC
|20,721
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|100,453
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|56,670
|ARKG
|Buy
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC
|487,344
|ARKG
|Buy
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|70,147
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|26,636
|ARKG
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|100,127
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|379,931
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|11,082
|ARKG
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|49,951
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|114,774
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|73,342
|ARKK
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|35,468
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|173,007
|ARKK
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|16,016
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|20
|ARKK
|Sell
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
|12,652
|ARKK
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|26,549
|ARKK
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|160,665
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|76,700
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|28,641
|ARKQ
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|134,100
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC
|17,751
|ARKW
|Buy
|TTD
|TRADE DESK INC/THE
|26,965
|ARKW
|Sell
|API
|AGORA INC
|185,350
|ARKW
|Sell
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC
|1,800
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.