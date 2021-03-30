Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/30

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 30, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 29,400 shares of Bill.com, Buy 22,530 shares of Sea, & Sell 122,699 shares of Tencent.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 487,344 shares of Butterfly Network, Sell 100,127 shares of Novartis, & Sell 379,931 shares of Phreesia.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 114,774 shares of Twitter, Buy 173,007 shares of Beam Therapeutics, & Sell 160,665 shares of PayPal.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 134,100 shares of Unity Software & Sell 17,751 shares of Intuitive Surgical.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 26,965 shares of Trade Desk, Sell 185,350 shares of Agora, & Sell 1,800 shares of Facebook.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 106,812 ARKF Buy BILL BILL.COM HOLDINGS INC 29,400 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 22,530 ARKF Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 122,699 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 6,319 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 8,938 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 20,721 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 100,453 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 56,670 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 487,344 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 70,147 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 26,636 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 100,127 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 379,931 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 11,082 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 49,951 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 114,774 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 73,342 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 35,468 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 173,007 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 16,016 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 20 ARKK Sell SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 12,652 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 26,549 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 160,665 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 76,700 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 28,641 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 134,100 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 17,751 ARKW Buy TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 26,965 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 185,350 ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 1,800

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.