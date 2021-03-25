Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/25

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 25, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 468,600 shares of Opendoor Technologies, Sell 51,402 shares of Alibaba, & Sell 78,519 shares of Tencent.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 80,118 shares of Teladoc, Buy 127,800 shares of Butterfly Network, & Buy 180,617 shares of Adaptive Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 180,692 shares of Teladoc, Buy 200,700 shares of Unity Software, Buy 783,500 shares of Palantir, & Sell 309,932 shares of PayPal.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 68,100 shares of Jaw Spitfire, Buy 31,505 shares of Baidu, & Sell 3,088 shares of Alphabet.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 745,700 shares of Skillz, Buy 453,600 shares of Opendoor Technologies, Buy 58,186 shares of Teladoc, & Sell 56,687 shares of PayPal.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 468,600 ARKF Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 3,571 ARKF Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 51,402 ARKF Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 78,519 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 68,499 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 77,391 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 112,514 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 1,028 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 80,118 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 127,800 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 180,617 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 102,956 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 113,025 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 36,861 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 180,692 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 200,700 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 783,500 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 148,542 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 50,395 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 306,976 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 122,367 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 100,684 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 307,283 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 27,672 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 309,932 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 434,179 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 134,000 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 71,063 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 68,100 ARKQ Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 31,505 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 3,088 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 745,700 ARKW Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 453,600 ARKW Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 32,600 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 58,186 ARKW Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 6,765 ARKW Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 120,362 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 56,687 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 42,662

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.