Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/25

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 25, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 468,600 shares of Opendoor Technologies, Sell 51,402 shares of Alibaba, & Sell 78,519 shares of Tencent.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 80,118 shares of Teladoc, Buy 127,800 shares of Butterfly Network, & Buy 180,617 shares of Adaptive Biotech.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 180,692 shares of Teladoc, Buy 200,700 shares of Unity Software, Buy 783,500 shares of Palantir, & Sell 309,932 shares of PayPal.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 68,100 shares of Jaw Spitfire, Buy 31,505 shares of Baidu, & Sell 3,088 shares of Alphabet.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 745,700 shares of Skillz, Buy 453,600 shares of Opendoor Technologies, Buy 58,186 shares of Teladoc, & Sell 56,687 shares of PayPal.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|468,600
|ARKF
|Sell
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC
|3,571
|ARKF
|Sell
|BABA
|ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD
|51,402
|ARKF
|Sell
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|78,519
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|68,499
|ARKG
|Buy
|SEER
|SEER INC
|77,391
|ARKG
|Buy
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES
|112,514
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|1,028
|ARKG
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|80,118
|ARKG
|Buy
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC
|127,800
|ARKG
|Buy
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|180,617
|ARKG
|Sell
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|102,956
|ARKG
|Sell
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|113,025
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|36,861
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|180,692
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|200,700
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|783,500
|ARKK
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|148,542
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|50,395
|ARKK
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|306,976
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|122,367
|ARKK
|Buy
|SE
|SEA LTD
|100,684
|ARKK
|Sell
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|307,283
|ARKK
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|27,672
|ARKK
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|309,932
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|434,179
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|134,000
|ARKK
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|71,063
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|68,100
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|31,505
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC
|3,088
|ARKW
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|745,700
|ARKW
|Buy
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|453,600
|ARKW
|Buy
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|32,600
|ARKW
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|58,186
|ARKW
|Sell
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE INC
|6,765
|ARKW
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|120,362
|ARKW
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|56,687
|ARKW
|Sell
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|42,662
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.