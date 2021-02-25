Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades Thursday 2/25

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on February 25, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pintrest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 38,002 shares of Square, Buy 86,542 shares of PayPal, Sell 192,478 shares of Tencent, & Sell 7,256 shares of Amazon.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEArca: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologicically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR, and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 369,000 shares of CM Life Sciences, Buy 183,168 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, & Buy 184,100 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow, and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 299,835 shares of Baidu, Buy 1,268,926 shares of Twitter, Sell 885,520 shares of Pinterest, & Sell 991,159 shares of Snap.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include, Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu, and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 63,723 sharse of Baidu, Buy 410,320 of Atlast Crest Investment, Sell 2,800 shares of Alphabet, Sell 2,480 shares of Amazon.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the interet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 23,966 shares of Tesla, But 151,423 shares of Teladoc, Buy 399,822 shares of Twitter, & Sell 514,924 shares of Snap.

Check out all of the trades here: