Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades Thursday 2/25

Chris Lange
February 25, 2021 7:25 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on February 25, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pintrest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 38,002 shares of Square, Buy 86,542 shares of PayPal, Sell 192,478 shares of Tencent, & Sell 7,256 shares of Amazon.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEArca: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologicically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR, and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 369,000 shares of CM Life Sciences, Buy 183,168 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, & Buy 184,100 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow, and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 299,835 shares of Baidu, Buy 1,268,926 shares of Twitter, Sell 885,520 shares of Pinterest, & Sell 991,159 shares of Snap.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include, Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu, and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 63,723 sharse of Baidu, Buy 410,320 of Atlast Crest Investment, Sell 2,800 shares of Alphabet, Sell 2,480 shares of Amazon.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the interet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 23,966 shares of Tesla, But 151,423 shares of Teladoc, Buy 399,822 shares of Twitter, & Sell 514,924 shares of Snap.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 708,000
ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 39,654
ARKF Buy SQ SQUARE INC 38,002
ARKF Buy SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 44,913
ARKF Buy PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 86,542
ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 307,000
ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 71,324
ARKF Sell LSPD LIGHTSPEED POS INC 59,324
ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 246,711
ARKF Sell GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 19,579
ARKF Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 192,478
ARKF Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 7,256
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 20,646
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 57,853
ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 369,000
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 183,168
ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 92,800
ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 184,100
ARKG Sell TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 41,202
ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 301,100
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 298,495
ARKK Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 299,835
ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 25,439
ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 52,725
ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 1,268,926
ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 393,495
ARKK Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 885,520
ARKK Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 378,699
ARKK Sell SNAP SNAP INC 991,159
ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 103,585
ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 238,061
ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 33,376
ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 14,692
ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 95,578
ARKQ Buy RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 28,584
ARKQ Buy TER TERADYNE INC 54,700
ARKQ Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 67,500
ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 197,000
ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 99,748
ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 66,000
ARKQ Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 63,723
ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 410,320
ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 2,800
ARKQ Sell XLNX XILINX INC 59,129
ARKQ Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 57,786
ARKQ Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 26,052
ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 2,480
ARKQ Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 29,871
ARKQ Sell ROK ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 15,019
ARKQ Sell FLIR FLIR SYSTEMS INC 158,502
ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 23,966
ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 151,423
ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 62,647
ARKW Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 30,850
ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 189,969
ARKW Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,775
ARKW Buy BIDU BAIDU INC 141,918
ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 399,822
ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 71,559
ARKW Sell SNAP SNAP INC 514,924
ARKW Sell CRM SALESFORCE.COM INC 100,695
ARKW Sell AAPL APPLE INC 116,653
ARKW Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 377,406

