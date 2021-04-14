These Are ARK Invest's Top Billion-Dollar Holdings

ARK Invest has been one of the most popular themes of late in the markets, outperforming many other funds and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Practically all of these exchange-traded funds have more than doubled since this time last year, and this incredible performance has been on the back of Cathie Wood’s stock picking.

Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett. Unlike Buffett, though, Wood has been primarily focused on the tech sector and its explosive growth over the past few years.

The ARK Invest fund family includes ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG), ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) and Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX).

24/7 Wall St. has looked over each of the ARK Invest ETFs and we have highlighted the top holdings in each of the funds. Although each fund has a different direction, some stocks span these themes.



Perhaps the biggest theme across these funds has been Tesla, which comes in as no surprise to anyone who has been following Wood over the past few years. More recently, Wood issued a call on Tesla suggesting that the price could reach upward of $3,000 per share — about four times the current share price. Making this big of a bet on Tesla has definitely paid off, and investors seem to be in agreement.

Here’s a list of ARK Invest’s top 10 holdings across all of its ETFs:

Tesla

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is by far ARK Invest’s largest holding, with roughly 5.49 million shares valued at $3.72 billion. In terms of the breakdown, ARKK holds 3.83 million shares, ARKW holds 1.12 million shares and ARKQ holds approximately 536,000 shares.

Recently ARK Invest added a lot of shares to its Tesla stake.

Tesla stock was last seen trading around $736, in a 52-week range of $134.76 to $900.40. The consensus price target is $651.26.

Square

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) comes in at number two on Cathie Wood’s list. ARK Invest holds 10.26 million shares valued up to $2.68 billion. ARKK holds 6.66 million shares, ARKF holds 1.89 million shares and ARKW holds 1.71 million shares.

Square stock recently traded near $269, with a consensus price target of $267.86. The 52-week trading range is $56.63 to $283.19.

Teladoc

ARK Invest holds some 13.75 million shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) that are valued up to $2.49 billion. Practically all the Ark funds are in this stock. ARK holds 8.05 million shares, ARKG holds 3.78 million shares, ARKW holds 1.64 million shares and ARKF holds nearly 288,000 shares.

Recently Wood added a lot of shares to its Teladoc stake.

Teladoc stock was changing hands around $186 and has a 52-week range of $147.71 to $308.00. The consensus price target is $259.81.

