Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/21

Chris Lange
April 21, 2021 9:49 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 21, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 238,407 shares of UIPath, Sell 8,159 shares of NVIDIA, & Sell 25,000 shares of LendingTree.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 540,806 shares of UIPath, Buy 108,698 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 138,361 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 4,014,903 shares of Skillz, Buy 1,348,999 shares of UIPath, Buy 126,173 shares of DraftKings, Buy 195,108 shares of Coinbase, Sell 122,015 shares of Twitter, Sell 170,764 shares of Square, & Sell 163,981 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 104,184 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Buy 187,267 shares of UIPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,056,186 shares of Skillz, Buy 152,289 shares of Peloton, Buy 384,976 shares of UIPath, & Sell 397,704 shares of Pure Storage.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 103,052 shares of Reinvent Technology Partners, Buy 38,475 shares of UIPath, & Sell 37,634 shares of Xilinx.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 377,486
ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 238,407
ARKF Sell INTU INTUIT INC 15,033
ARKF Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 8,159
ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 25,000
ARKF Sell WDAY WORKDAY INC 24,610
ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 710
ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 540,806
ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 108,698
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 3,359
ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 12,300
ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 47,382
ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 11,038
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 138,361
ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 9,000
ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 41,600
ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 4,014,903
ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 1,348,999
ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 15,219
ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 126,173
ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 195,108
ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 60,684
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 37,406
ARKK Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 122,015
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 163,981
ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 170,764
ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 19,690
ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 114,713
ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 206,766
ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 104,184
ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 187,267
ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 3,843
ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 23,622
ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 8,100
ARKQ Sell XLNX XILINX INC 46,247
ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 56,800
ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 1,056,186
ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 152,289
ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 1,956
ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 384,976
ARKW Buy NFLX NETFLIX INC 53,667
ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 52,609
ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 397,704
ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 11,403
ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 119,279
ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 68,892
ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 136,811
ARKW Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 169,143
ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 103,052
ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 38,475
ARKX Buy NFLX NETFLIX INC 5,214
ARKX Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 84,860
ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 5,597
ARKX Sell XLNX XILINX INC 37,634

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.
