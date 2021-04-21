Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/21

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 21, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 238,407 shares of UIPath, Sell 8,159 shares of NVIDIA, & Sell 25,000 shares of LendingTree.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 540,806 shares of UIPath, Buy 108,698 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 138,361 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 4,014,903 shares of Skillz, Buy 1,348,999 shares of UIPath, Buy 126,173 shares of DraftKings, Buy 195,108 shares of Coinbase, Sell 122,015 shares of Twitter, Sell 170,764 shares of Square, & Sell 163,981 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 104,184 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Buy 187,267 shares of UIPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,056,186 shares of Skillz, Buy 152,289 shares of Peloton, Buy 384,976 shares of UIPath, & Sell 397,704 shares of Pure Storage.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 103,052 shares of Reinvent Technology Partners, Buy 38,475 shares of UIPath, & Sell 37,634 shares of Xilinx.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 377,486 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 238,407 ARKF Sell INTU INTUIT INC 15,033 ARKF Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 8,159 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 25,000 ARKF Sell WDAY WORKDAY INC 24,610 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 710 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 540,806 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 108,698 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 3,359 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 12,300 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 47,382 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 11,038 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 138,361 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 9,000 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 41,600 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 4,014,903 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 1,348,999 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 15,219 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 126,173 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 195,108 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 60,684 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 37,406 ARKK Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 122,015 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 163,981 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 170,764 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 19,690 ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 114,713 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 206,766 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 104,184 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 187,267 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 3,843 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 23,622 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 8,100 ARKQ Sell XLNX XILINX INC 46,247 ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 56,800 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 1,056,186 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 152,289 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 1,956 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 384,976 ARKW Buy NFLX NETFLIX INC 53,667 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 52,609 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 397,704 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 11,403 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 119,279 ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 68,892 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 136,811 ARKW Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 169,143 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 103,052 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 38,475 ARKX Buy NFLX NETFLIX INC 5,214 ARKX Buy 3690HK MEITUAN 84,860 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 5,597 ARKX Sell XLNX XILINX INC 37,634

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.