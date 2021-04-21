Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/21

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 21, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 238,407 shares of UIPath, Sell 8,159 shares of NVIDIA, & Sell 25,000 shares of LendingTree.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 540,806 shares of UIPath, Buy 108,698 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 138,361 shares of Roche.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 4,014,903 shares of Skillz, Buy 1,348,999 shares of UIPath, Buy 126,173 shares of DraftKings, Buy 195,108 shares of Coinbase, Sell 122,015 shares of Twitter, Sell 170,764 shares of Square, & Sell 163,981 shares of Tesla.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 104,184 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Buy 187,267 shares of UIPath.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,056,186 shares of Skillz, Buy 152,289 shares of Peloton, Buy 384,976 shares of UIPath, & Sell 397,704 shares of Pure Storage.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 103,052 shares of Reinvent Technology Partners, Buy 38,475 shares of UIPath, & Sell 37,634 shares of Xilinx.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|3690HK
|MEITUAN
|377,486
|ARKF
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|238,407
|ARKF
|Sell
|INTU
|INTUIT INC
|15,033
|ARKF
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|8,159
|ARKF
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|25,000
|ARKF
|Sell
|WDAY
|WORKDAY INC
|24,610
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|710
|ARKG
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|540,806
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|108,698
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|3,359
|ARKG
|Sell
|TMO
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
|12,300
|ARKG
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|47,382
|ARKG
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|11,038
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|138,361
|ARKG
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|9,000
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|41,600
|ARKK
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|4,014,903
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|1,348,999
|ARKK
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|15,219
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|126,173
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|195,108
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|60,684
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|37,406
|ARKK
|Sell
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|122,015
|ARKK
|Sell
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|163,981
|ARKK
|Sell
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|170,764
|ARKK
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|19,690
|ARKK
|Sell
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|114,713
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|206,766
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|104,184
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|187,267
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|3,843
|ARKQ
|Buy
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS CORP
|23,622
|ARKQ
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|8,100
|ARKQ
|Sell
|XLNX
|XILINX INC
|46,247
|ARKW
|Buy
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|56,800
|ARKW
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|1,056,186
|ARKW
|Buy
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC
|152,289
|ARKW
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|1,956
|ARKW
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|384,976
|ARKW
|Buy
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|53,667
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|52,609
|ARKW
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|397,704
|ARKW
|Sell
|HUBS
|HUBSPOT INC
|11,403
|ARKW
|Sell
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|119,279
|ARKW
|Sell
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN INC
|68,892
|ARKW
|Sell
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|136,811
|ARKW
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|169,143
|ARKX
|Buy
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|103,052
|ARKX
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|38,475
|ARKX
|Buy
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|5,214
|ARKX
|Buy
|3690HK
|MEITUAN
|84,860
|ARKX
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|5,597
|ARKX
|Sell
|XLNX
|XILINX INC
|37,634
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.