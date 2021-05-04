Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/4

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 4, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 86,474 shares of StoneCo & Sell 114,013 shares of Intercontinental Exchange.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 178,177 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 482,340 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 287,553 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,514,080 shares of Palantir, Buy 2,717,021 shares of Skillz, Sell 580,600 shares of Baidu, & Sell 280,691 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 132,900 shares of Vuzix, Buy 125,242 shares of JD.com, & Sell 38,978 shares of Teledyne.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 55,665 shares of Tencent Holdings, Buy 22,735 shares of Coinbase, & Buy 354,633 shares of Skillz.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 86,474 ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 114,013 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 31,665 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 14,201 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 178,177 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 56,000 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 170,222 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 482,340 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 138,868 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 142,600 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 24,300 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 16,399 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 287,553 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 200,133 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,514,080 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 2,717,021 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 143,204 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 118,513 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 125,700 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 576,603 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 103,836 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 192,374 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 17,565 ARKK Sell EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 187,662 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 55,962 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 580,600 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 280,691 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 86,057 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 402,220 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 123,637 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 132,900 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 65,753 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 125,242 ARKQ Buy GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 68,590 ARKQ Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 38,978 ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 55,665 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 22,735 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 354,633 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 62,637 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 46,200 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 45,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.