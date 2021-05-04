Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/4

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 4, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 86,474 shares of StoneCo & Sell 114,013 shares of Intercontinental Exchange.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 178,177 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 482,340 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 287,553 shares of Pure Storage.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,514,080 shares of Palantir, Buy 2,717,021 shares of Skillz, Sell 580,600 shares of Baidu, & Sell 280,691 shares of Square.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 132,900 shares of Vuzix, Buy 125,242 shares of JD.com, & Sell 38,978 shares of Teledyne.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 55,665 shares of Tencent Holdings, Buy 22,735 shares of Coinbase, & Buy 354,633 shares of Skillz.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|STNE
|STONECO LTD
|86,474
|ARKF
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|114,013
|ARKG
|Buy
|ZY
|ZYMERGEN INC
|31,665
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|14,201
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|178,177
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|56,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|170,222
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|482,340
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|138,868
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|142,600
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|24,300
|ARKG
|Sell
|TMO
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
|16,399
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|287,553
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|200,133
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,514,080
|ARKK
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|2,717,021
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|143,204
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|118,513
|ARKK
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|125,700
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|576,603
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|103,836
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|192,374
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|17,565
|ARKK
|Sell
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|187,662
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|55,962
|ARKK
|Sell
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|580,600
|ARKK
|Sell
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|280,691
|ARKK
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|86,057
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|402,220
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|123,637
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|132,900
|ARKQ
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|65,753
|ARKQ
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|125,242
|ARKQ
|Buy
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|68,590
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TDY
|TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC
|38,978
|ARKW
|Buy
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|55,665
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|22,735
|ARKW
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|354,633
|ARKW
|Sell
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|62,637
|ARKW
|Sell
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|46,200
|ARKW
|Sell
|ADYEY
|ADYEN NV
|45,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.