Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/22

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 22, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,319 shares of LendingTree.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 11,311 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 18,496 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 100,143 shares of Syros Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,222,207 shares of Skillz, Buy 266,488 shares of DraftKings, Buy 195,097 shares of Coinbase, & Sell 333,316 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 39,552 shares of Jaws Spitfire & Buy 162,600 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 43,593 shares of Pinduoduo, Sell 43,300 shares of DocuSign, Sell 53,863 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 68,432 shares of Square.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 1,319 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 11,311 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 3,616 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 18,496 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 34,767 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,712 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 100,143 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 18,200 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 1,222,207 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 112,519 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 266,488 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 195,097 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 88,700 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 54,487 ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 69,112 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 333,316 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 39,552 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 11,037 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 162,600 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 4,700 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 43,593 ARKW Buy OKTA OKTA INC 35,112 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 55,374 ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 98,315 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 9,420 ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 43,300 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 53,863 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 7,200 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 68,432

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.