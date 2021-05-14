Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.1 Million Shares of 1Life Healthcare

Chris Lange
May 14, 2021 10:00 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Specifically, this fund bought over 1.1 million shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM), as the price of this fund lost about 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) purchased 1,145,813 shares of 1Life. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $37.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 72% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares Bought
ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 32,776
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 58,425
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 98,345
ARKF SHOP SHOPIFY INC 3,208
ARKF SQ SQUARE INC 26,261
ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 50,494
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 18,914
ARKG PATH UIPATH INC 120,241
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 1,145,813
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 381,118
ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 158,025
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 184,139
ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE INC 64,457
ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 1,264,956
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 112,058
ARKG ZY ZYMERGEN INC 226,778
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 87,591
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 6,285
ARKK TWLO TWILIO INC 65,490
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 287,624
ARKK PATH UIPATH INC 693,047
ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 316,163
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 343,006
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 92,349
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 70,924
ARKK Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 31,130
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 52,894
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 62,169
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ INC 964,450
ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 84,460
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 56,817
ARKW PATH UIPATH INC 154,642
ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 22,000
ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 58,500
ARKX PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 20,300

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St. LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.

