Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.1 Million Shares of 1Life Healthcare

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Specifically, this fund bought over 1.1 million shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM), as the price of this fund lost about 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) purchased 1,145,813 shares of 1Life. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $37.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 72% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares Bought
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|32,776
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|58,425
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|98,345
|ARKF
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|3,208
|ARKF
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|26,261
|ARKG
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|50,494
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|18,914
|ARKG
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|120,241
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC
|1,145,813
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|381,118
|ARKG
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|158,025
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|184,139
|ARKG
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|64,457
|ARKG
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC
|1,264,956
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|112,058
|ARKG
|ZY
|ZYMERGEN INC
|226,778
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|87,591
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|6,285
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|65,490
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|287,624
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|693,047
|ARKK
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|316,163
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|343,006
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|92,349
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|70,924
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|31,130
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|52,894
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|62,169
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|964,450
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|84,460
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|56,817
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|154,642
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|22,000
|ARKX
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|58,500
|ARKX
|PRNT
|THE 3D PRINTING ETF
|20,300
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St. LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.