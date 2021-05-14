Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.1 Million Shares of 1Life Healthcare

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. Specifically, this fund bought over 1.1 million shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM), as the price of this fund lost about 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) purchased 1,145,813 shares of 1Life. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $37.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 72% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares Bought ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 32,776 ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 58,425 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 98,345 ARKF SHOP SHOPIFY INC 3,208 ARKF SQ SQUARE INC 26,261 ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 50,494 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 18,914 ARKG PATH UIPATH INC 120,241 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 1,145,813 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 381,118 ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 158,025 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 184,139 ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE INC 64,457 ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 1,264,956 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 112,058 ARKG ZY ZYMERGEN INC 226,778 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 87,591 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 6,285 ARKK TWLO TWILIO INC 65,490 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 287,624 ARKK PATH UIPATH INC 693,047 ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 316,163 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 343,006 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 92,349 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 70,924 ARKK Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 31,130 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 52,894 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 62,169 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ INC 964,450 ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 84,460 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 56,817 ARKW PATH UIPATH INC 154,642 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 22,000 ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 58,500 ARKX PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 20,300

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St. LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.