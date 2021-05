Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1 million shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares altogether on Monday, as the price of these ETFs were down 1% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 756,912 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 250,977 shares. At Monday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $53.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 81% over the past 52 weeks and ARKW is up 82%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF SQ SQUARE INC 30,900 ARKF TWLO TWILIO INC 45,710 ARKF STNE STONECO LTD 108,900 ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 49,792 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 80,316 ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 191,904 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 30,693 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 161,405 ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 36,648 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 10,904 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,473 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 21,617 ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE INC 207 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 1,600 ARKK TWTR TWITTER INC 756,912 ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 34,895 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 737,283 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 184,189 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 33,763 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 163,830 ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 73,874 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 31,719 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 13,433 ARKW TWTR TWITTER INC 250,977 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 46,275 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 146,969 ARKW TWLO TWILIO INC 42,304 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 22,044

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.