Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 170,000 Shares of Coinbase

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. Accordingly these funds bought over 170,000 shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares on Wednesday, as the price of these ETFs dropped over 1% on Wednesday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 133,848 shares of Coinbase, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 36,382 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at $38.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 75%, and ARKW is up 77% in the last year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,253 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 23,140 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 80,791 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 17,863 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 140,300 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 31,995 ARKG Buy CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 15,900 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 2,407 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 49,614 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 1,651 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 43,065 ARKK Buy SQ SQUARE INC 192,141 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 66,857 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 133,848 ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 7,966 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 20,500 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 72,335 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 138,115 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 35,382 ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 51,959 ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 18,477 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 53,797

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.