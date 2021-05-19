Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 170,000 Shares of Coinbase

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. Accordingly these funds bought over 170,000 shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares on Wednesday, as the price of these ETFs dropped over 1% on Wednesday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 133,848 shares of Coinbase, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 36,382 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at $38.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 75%, and ARKW is up 77% in the last year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|4,253
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|23,140
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|80,791
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|17,863
|ARKG
|Buy
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC
|140,300
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|31,995
|ARKG
|Buy
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC
|15,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|2,407
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|49,614
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|1,651
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|43,065
|ARKK
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|192,141
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|66,857
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|133,848
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|7,966
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|20,500
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|72,335
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|138,115
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|35,382
|ARKW
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|51,959
|ARKW
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|18,477
|ARKX
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|53,797
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.