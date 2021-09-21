Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 95,000 Shares of Coinbase

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. These funds bought over 95,000 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), as the share prices of these ETFs dropped over 3% on Monday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 66,894 shares of Coinbase, while ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 29,357 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at $9.27 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 36% and the fintech ETF is up 31% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|99,460
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|29,357
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|61,263
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|43,400
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|92,253
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|284,700
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|54,479
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|202,238
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|43,679
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|90,130
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|286,110
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|340,808
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|66,894
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|342,757
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|589,921
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|79,891
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|147,987
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW
|3,543
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|198,058
|ARKX
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|194,858
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|37,022
|ARKX
|PATH
|UIPATH
|21,441
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.