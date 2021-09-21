Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 95,000 Shares of Coinbase

Chris Lange
September 21, 2021 8:45 am

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. These funds bought over 95,000 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), as the share prices of these ETFs dropped over 3% on Monday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 66,894 shares of Coinbase, while ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 29,357 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at $9.27 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 36% and the fintech ETF is up 31% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PATH UIPATH 99,460
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 29,357
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 61,263
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 43,400
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 92,253
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 284,700
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 54,479
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 202,238
ARKK ROKU ROKU 43,679
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 90,130
ARKK PATH UIPATH 286,110
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 340,808
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 66,894
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 342,757
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 589,921
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 79,891
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 147,987
ARKW Z ZILLOW 3,543
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 198,058
ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 194,858
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 37,022
ARKX PATH UIPATH 21,441


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Blue Chip Defense Leader Among 4 Top Stocks With Dividend Hikes Expected This Week

Read more: Investing, ARKF, ARKK, COIN, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for Safety and Dependable Income

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Caesars, Chevron,...

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Applied Materials, Dollar Tree,...

5 Top Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy Pay Big, Safe Dividends