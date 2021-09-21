Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 95,000 Shares of Coinbase

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Monday. These funds bought over 95,000 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), as the share prices of these ETFs dropped over 3% on Monday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 66,894 shares of Coinbase, while ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 29,357 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at $9.27 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 36% and the fintech ETF is up 31% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PATH UIPATH 99,460 ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 29,357 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 61,263 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 43,400 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 92,253 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 284,700 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 54,479 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 202,238 ARKK ROKU ROKU 43,679 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 90,130 ARKK PATH UIPATH 286,110 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 340,808 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 66,894 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 342,757 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 589,921 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 79,891 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 147,987 ARKW Z ZILLOW 3,543 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 198,058 ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 194,858 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 37,022 ARKX PATH UIPATH 21,441



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

