Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 260,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
December 14, 2021 9:15 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Monday. The price of this ETF was down more than 2% in Monday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.

It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 260,791 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 14% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PATH UIPATH 281,269
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 28,900
ARKF TOST TOAST 153,843
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 260,791
ARKF SE SEA 21,074
ARKF NU NU HOLDINGS/CAYMAN ISLANDS 447,947
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 104,000
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 132,257
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 69,924
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 16,880
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 307,492
ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 66,129
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 22,000
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 24,600
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 2,200
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 78,600
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 24,394
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 18,700
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 16,800
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 18,500
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 130,745
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 6,900
ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 29,549
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 2,621
ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 16,800
ARKW ROKU ROKU 30,100
ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 139,148
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 21,955
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 1,500
ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 49,893
ARKX PATH UIPATH 22,439

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
