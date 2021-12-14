Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 260,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Monday. The price of this ETF was down more than 2% in Monday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.
It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 260,791 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 14% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|281,269
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|28,900
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|153,843
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|260,791
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|21,074
|ARKF
|NU
|NU HOLDINGS/CAYMAN ISLANDS
|447,947
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|104,000
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|132,257
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|69,924
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|16,880
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|307,492
|ARKG
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE
|66,129
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|22,000
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|24,600
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|2,200
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|78,600
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|24,394
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|18,700
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|16,800
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|18,500
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|130,745
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|6,900
|ARKK
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|29,549
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|2,621
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|16,800
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|30,100
|ARKW
|EDR
|ENDEAVOR GROUP
|139,148
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|21,955
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|1,500
|ARKX
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|49,893
|ARKX
|PATH
|UIPATH
|22,439
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.