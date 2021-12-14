Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 260,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Monday. The price of this ETF was down more than 2% in Monday’s session, and it is down a fair amount in the past year.



It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 260,791 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $5.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down roughly 14% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PATH UIPATH 281,269 ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 28,900 ARKF TOST TOAST 153,843 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 260,791 ARKF SE SEA 21,074 ARKF NU NU HOLDINGS/CAYMAN ISLANDS 447,947 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 104,000 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 132,257 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 69,924 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 16,880 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 307,492 ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 66,129 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 22,000 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 24,600 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 2,200 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 78,600 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 24,394 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 18,700 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 16,800 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 18,500 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 130,745 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 6,900 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 29,549 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 2,621 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 16,800 ARKW ROKU ROKU 30,100 ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 139,148 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 21,955 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 1,500 ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 49,893 ARKX PATH UIPATH 22,439

