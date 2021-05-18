Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 700,000 Shares of DraftKings

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. Accordingly these funds bought over 700,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares on Tuesday, as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Tuesday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 679,736 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 28,314 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $31.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 78% in the last year, and ARKW is up 81%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 174,419 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,603 ARKF Buy SQ SQUARE INC 18,714 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 27,803 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 10,440 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 28,461 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 25,427 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 3,210 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 43,370 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 2,124 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 679,736 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 2,131 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 118,214 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 200 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 352,406 ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 3,661 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 300 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 3,526 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 19,584 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 42,248 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 28,314 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 181,896

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.