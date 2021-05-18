Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 700,000 Shares of DraftKings

A couple of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. Accordingly these funds bought over 700,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares on Tuesday, as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Tuesday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 679,736 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 28,314 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $31.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 78% in the last year, and ARKW is up 81%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|STNE
|STONECO LTD
|174,419
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|1,603
|ARKF
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|18,714
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|27,803
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|10,440
|ARKG
|Buy
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC
|28,461
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|25,427
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|3,210
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|43,370
|ARKK
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|2,124
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|679,736
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|2,131
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|118,214
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|200
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|352,406
|ARKQ
|Buy
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|3,661
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|300
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|3,526
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|19,584
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|42,248
|ARKW
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|28,314
|ARKX
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|181,896
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.