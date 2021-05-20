Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/20

The broad markets bounced back on Thursday with the Nasdaq posting a whopping 1.8% gain and the S&P 500 posting a gain of 1.1%. The Dow Jones industrial average lagged up only 0.6%. The family of ARK Invest ETFs had an even better day. ARKK performed the best out of the group up about 3.5%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group up 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 20, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 38,220 shares of Coinbase & Buy 4,436 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 144,563 shares of 1Life Healthcare, Buy 139,900 shares of Signify, & Buy 201,664 shares of Iovance.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 808,642 shares of Iovance, Buy 125,929 shares of Exact Sciences, & Buy 216,518 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 421,940 shares of Atlas Crest & Buy 125,271 shares of NIU Tech.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: NO BUYS

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 105,037 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 38,220 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,436 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 14,440 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 144,563 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 139,900 ARKG Buy IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 201,664 ARKG Buy CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 11,536 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 305 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 1,929 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 13,080 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 41,780 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 7,496 ARKK Buy IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 808,642 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 125,929 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 216,518 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 30,000 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 421,940 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 6,131 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 125,271 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 105,037

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.