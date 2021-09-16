Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 90,000 Shares of Robinhood

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 90,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Wednesday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 92,058 shares of Robinhood. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 35% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 92,058 ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 10,908 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 378,886 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 110,180 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 46,758 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 135,236 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 265,296 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 7,500 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 21,500 ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 15,500 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 132,551 ARKK PATH UIPATH 500,600 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 154,806 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 40,500 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 8,607 ARKQ PRLB PROTO LABS 43,180 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 522,275 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 53,585 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 270,954 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 39,500 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 162,637 ARKX PATH UIPATH 38,080 ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 24,848 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 50,004 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 15,983 ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 8,500



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

