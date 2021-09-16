Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 90,000 Shares of Robinhood

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 90,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Wednesday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 92,058 shares of Robinhood. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 35% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|92,058
|ARKF
|WDAY
|WORKDAY
|10,908
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|378,886
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|110,180
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|46,758
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|135,236
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|265,296
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|7,500
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|21,500
|ARKG
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|15,500
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|132,551
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|500,600
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|154,806
|ARKK
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|40,500
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|8,607
|ARKQ
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|43,180
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|522,275
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|53,585
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|270,954
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|39,500
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|162,637
|ARKX
|PATH
|UIPATH
|38,080
|ARKX
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|24,848
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|50,004
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|15,983
|ARKX
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|8,500
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.