Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 90,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
September 16, 2021 8:35 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 90,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Wednesday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 92,058 shares of Robinhood. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 35% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 92,058
ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 10,908
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 378,886
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 110,180
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 46,758
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 135,236
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 265,296
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 7,500
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 21,500
ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 15,500
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 132,551
ARKK PATH UIPATH 500,600
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 154,806
ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 40,500
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 8,607
ARKQ PRLB PROTO LABS 43,180
ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 522,275
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 53,585
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 270,954
ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 39,500
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 162,637
ARKX PATH UIPATH 38,080
ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 24,848
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 50,004
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 15,983
ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 8,500


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

