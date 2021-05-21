Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Sells for 5/21

ARK investors saw a weak close to Friday with most of the ETFs down. The broad markets were somewhat mixed in the session with the Nasdaq notably down 0.5%. ARKX performed the best out of the group with the ETF up 0.3%, while ARKF and ARKK did the worst down 0.7% each. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 232,400 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 121,793 shares of Guardant Health & Sell 4,146 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 69,802 shares of Nintendo, Sell 2,358 shares of Organovo, & Sell 83,146 shares of Syros Pharma.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 10,696 shares of Galileo Acquisition.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 14,000 shares of Agora, Sell 4,000 shares of Hubspot, & Sell 144,921 shares of Tencent.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 4,908 shares of AutoDesk.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 232,400 ARKG Sell GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 121,793 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 4,146 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 69,802 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 2,358 ARKK Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 83,146 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 10,696 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 14,000 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 4,000 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 144,921 ARKX Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 4,908

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.