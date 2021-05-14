Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 5/14

The broad markets continued to improve on Friday and the family of ARK Invest ETFs all posted solid gains. ARKK performed the best out of the group up about 4.9%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group up only 2.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 517,200 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 179,845 shares of Sarepta, Sell 103,334 shares of Roche, & Sell 37,570 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 19,000 shares of Baidu, Sell 102,911 shares of LendingTree, & Sell 502,100 shares of Huya.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: NO SELLS TODAY.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 135,332 shares of Tencent, Sell 26,621 shares of Netflix, & Sell 283,508 shares of Agora.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 6,000 shares of Virgin Galactic & Sell 136,395 shares of Workhorse Group.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 517,200 ARKF Sell MKTX MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC 1,100 ARKF Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 500 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 2,077 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 2,800 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 204,414 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 179,845 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 103,334 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 37,570 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 6,500 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 19,000 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 11,890 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 102,911 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 29,680 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1,121 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 502,100 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 4,300 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 135,332 ARKW Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 218 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 26,621 ARKW Sell FSLY FASTLY INC 2,400 ARKW Sell CRWD CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC 420 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 3,300 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 283,508 ARKX Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 6,000 ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 136,395

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.