Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/21

The broad markets had a somewhat mixed close to the week, and ARK Investors weren’t thrilled with Friday’s session either. ARKX performed the best out of the group up about 0.3%, while ARKF and ARKK lagged the rest of the group down 0.7% each. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,867 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 832,666 shares of Signify Health, Buy 106,600 shares of Repare Therapeutics, Buy 87,910 shares of Iovance Bio, & Buy 44,154 shares of Codexis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 123,804 shares of Iovance Bio, Buy 8,000 shares of CRISPR, & Buy 174,844 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 51,420 shares of Atlas Crest.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 48,337 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 91,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,867 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 832,666 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 106,600 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 14,002 ARKG Buy IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 87,910 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,700 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 44,154 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 5,000 ARKK Buy IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 123,804 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 5,230 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 8,000 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 174,844 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 51,420 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 48,337 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 91,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.