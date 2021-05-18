Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Sells for 5/18

ARK investors were happy for the most part, despite the broad markets sliding lower at the end of Tuesday’s session. ARKG performed the best out of the group with the ETF up 2.0%, while ARKX did the worst down around to 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here are some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 18, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 2,500 shares of Apple, Sell 160,611 shares of GuideWire Software, & Sell 283,600 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 87,419 shares of Pluristem & Sell 300,000 shares of Syros Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 45,847 shares of LendingTree, Sell 80,646 shares of Synopsys, Sell 648,322 shares of KE Holdings, & Sell 135,600 shares of Nintendo.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 20,000 shares of Workhorse, Sell 4,500 shares of Virgin Galactic, & Sell 135,158 shares of Galileo.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 27,426 shares of Hubspot, & Sell 355,281 shares of Agora.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 9,000 shares of Autodesk & Sell 1,500 shares of Workhorse.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell AAPL APPLE INC 2,500 ARKF Sell GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 160,611 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 283,600 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 1,500 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 87,419 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 300,000 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 45,847 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 80,646 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 648,322 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 3,429 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 152,433 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 135,600 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 242,684 ARKQ Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 20,000 ARKQ Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 4,500 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 135,158 ARKQ Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 19,890 ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 1,000 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 27,426 ARKW Sell FSLY FASTLY INC 250 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 500 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 355,281 ARKX Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 9,000 ARKX Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 300 ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 1,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.