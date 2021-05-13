Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 5/13

The broad markets bounced back on Thursday but the family of ARK Invest ETFs were all down. ARKX performed the best out of the group up about 0.7%, while ARKW saw the worst of it with the ETF down 3.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 13, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 545,600 shares of Yeahka, Sell 30,649 shares of SilverGate Capital, & Sell 162,840 shares of Alibaba.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 508,539 shares of Takeda Pharma, Sell 400,000 shares of Syros Pharma, & Sell 88,100 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 831,644 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 234,689 shares of LendingTree, Sell 236,796 shares of Novartis, & Sell 256,679 shares of Intercontinental Exchange.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 31,793 shares of Baidu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 21,192 shares of PayPal, Sell 8,000 shares of Pinterest, & Sell 10,186 shares of Netflix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 385,949 shares of Workhorse.

Check out all the Sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 545,600 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 30,649 ARKF Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 162,840 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 90,883 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 508,539 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 400,000 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 39,167 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 39,000 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 110,100 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 72,226 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 5,792 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 24,000 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 88,100 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 234,689 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 45,956 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 831,644 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 20,000 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 236,796 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 256,679 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 299,778 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 44,465 ARKQ Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 31,793 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 21,192 ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 8,000 ARKW Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 800 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 10,186 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 10,504 ARKW Sell FSLY FASTLY INC 11,000 ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 26,564 ARKW Sell CRWD CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC 2,500 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 35,984 ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 385,949

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.