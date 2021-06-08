Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 6/7

ARK Invest funds mostly posted gains on Monday, as the Nasdaq rose by nearly 0.5%, while the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 closed with losses of less than 1%. ARKK and ARKG performed the best out of the group, each rising by 2.9% while ARKX lagged the rest of the group with a dip of less than 1%.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on June 7, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place Monday.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: No Sells.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $8.48 billion. Here are Monday’s notable sales in this fund: Sell 82,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and 55,122 of 10X Genomics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $21.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 107,900 shares of DocuSign and 877,347 shares of Huya.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.94 billion. Here are a few trades of note in this fund: Sell 18,760 shares of Teradyne and 25,456 shares of Galileo Acquisition.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $5.5 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 1201,294 shares of Snap and 35,067 shares of Roblox.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $631.9 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 15,879 of Spirit Aerosystems and 11,000 of Garmin.

Check out all of Monday’s sales here:

FUND Ticker Name Shares ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 82000 ARKG SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5500 ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 55122 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 500 ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 2395 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 877347 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 107900 ARKK SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5000 ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 18760 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 25456 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX CORP 35067 ARKW SNAP SNAP INC 101294 ARKX GRMN GARMIN LTD 11000 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 2257 ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC 15879

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

