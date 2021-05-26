Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 5/25

ARK Invest investors saw another day of gains on Tuesday, despite the broad markets pulling back slightly in the session. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.8%, while ARKQ and ARKW did the worst, up only 0.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on May 25, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 322,000 shares of Yeahka, 864,400 shares of Zhongan and 109,981 shares of Charles Schwab.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 25,525 shares of Guardant Health and 24,006 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 26,572 shares of Syros Pharma and 408,360 shares of Huya.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 18,540 shares of Aerovironment, 14,065 shares of Galileo Acquisition and 1,500 shares of AutoDesk.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 456,987 shares of JD.com 96,600 shares of Pinduoduo.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 273,688 shares of JD.com 19,161 shares of Raven.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 322,000 ARKF GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 302 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 864,400 ARKF SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 109,981 ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 25,525 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 24,006 ARKK SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 26,572 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 923 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 408,360 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 18,540 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 14,065 ARKQ ADSK AUTODESK INC 1,500 ARKQ WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 20 ARKW HUBS HUBSPOT INC 2 ARKW JD JD.COM INC 456,987 ARKW PDD PINDUODUO INC 96,600 ARKW API AGORA INC 6 ARKX GRMN GARMIN LTD 15,973 ARKX JD JD.COM INC 273,688 ARKX RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 19,161 ARKX SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 12 ARKX ADSK AUTODESK INC 410 ARKX WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 10

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

