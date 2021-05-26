Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/26

The broad markets edged higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq leading the charge up 0.6%. ARK Investors saw another good day as each of the ETFs posted a decent gain on the day as well. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up about 1.9%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group, up only 0.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 26, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 566,500 shares of Z Holdings & Buy 3,588 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 31,772 shares of 908 Devices, Buy 332,385 shares of CM Life Sciences (CMLF), Buy 37,200 shares of CM Life Sciences II (CMIIU).

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 29,301 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 68,102 shares of Iridium, Buy 103,849 shares of One, & Buy 76,072 shares of Atlas Crest.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 20,630 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 2,936 shares of Unity Software & Buy 7,817 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 566,500 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 3,588 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 22,480 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 31,772 ARKG Buy DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 700 ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 332,385 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 37,200 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 200 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 29,301 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 68,102 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 103,849 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 76,072 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 20,630 ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 2,936 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 7,817

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.