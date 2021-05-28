Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells for 5/28

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 28, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,581,896 shares of Z Holdings & Sell 847,475 shares of Zhongan Online.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 22,500 shares of Codexis, Buy 1,628 shares of CM Life Sciences, Buy 10,704 shares of Repare Therapeutics, & Buy 30,000 shares of Surface Oncology.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 7,964 shares of Zoom Video, Buy 3,019 shares of Shopify, Buy 103,200 shares of Exact Sciences, & Sell 700,000 shares of Huya.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 26,523 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 773,400 shares of Vuzix & Sell 15,000 shares of Pinduoduo.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 2,581,896 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,231 ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 847,475 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 22,500 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,628 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 10,704 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 30,000 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 7,964 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 3,019 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 103,200 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 700,000 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 26,523 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 773,400 ARKW Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 15,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.