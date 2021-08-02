Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/2

ARK Invest funds edged higher to start out the week. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 1.7% on the day, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group, down 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 2, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 64,213 shares of Etsy.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 94,600 shares of Verve Therapeutics, Buy 551,578 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 102,356 shares of Signify, Buy 70,000 shares of Quantum-Si, & Buy 96,000 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 167,000 shares of PagerDuty, Buy 756,850 shares of Pacific Bio, Buy 55,000 shares of CRISPR, & Buy 81,497 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 283,325 shares of UiPath, Buy 74,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 166,740 shares of Unity Software, Buy 57,202 shares of Lockheed Martin, & Buy 202,159 shares of Iridium Comminications.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 99,712 shares of Vuzix, Buy 43,000 shares of PagerDuty, Buy 31,572 shares of Twilio, & Buy 61,144 shares of Etsy.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 5,784 shares of Lockheed Martin & Buy 16,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy ETSY ETSY INC 64,213 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 94,600 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 14,000 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 551,578 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 102,356 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 5,897 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 70,000 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 96,000 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 27,556 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 5,000 ARKG Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 30,356 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 10,671 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 11,405 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 167,000 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 756,850 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 55,000 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 81,497 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 18,200 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 283,325 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 74,000 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 166,740 ARKQ Buy LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 57,202 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 202,159 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 15,267 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 99,712 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 43,000 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 90,000 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 31,572 ARKW Buy ETSY ETSY INC 61,144 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 35,000 ARKX Buy AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 373 ARKX Buy LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 5,784 ARKX Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 16,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.