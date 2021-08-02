Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/2

ARK Invest funds edged higher to start out the week. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 1.7% on the day, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group, down 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 2, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 64,213 shares of Etsy.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 94,600 shares of Verve Therapeutics, Buy 551,578 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 102,356 shares of Signify, Buy 70,000 shares of Quantum-Si, & Buy 96,000 shares of Pacific Bio.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 167,000 shares of PagerDuty, Buy 756,850 shares of Pacific Bio, Buy 55,000 shares of CRISPR, & Buy 81,497 shares of Beam Therapeutics.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 283,325 shares of UiPath, Buy 74,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 166,740 shares of Unity Software, Buy 57,202 shares of Lockheed Martin, & Buy 202,159 shares of Iridium Comminications.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 99,712 shares of Vuzix, Buy 43,000 shares of PagerDuty, Buy 31,572 shares of Twilio, & Buy 61,144 shares of Etsy.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 5,784 shares of Lockheed Martin & Buy 16,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire.
Check out all the Buys here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|ETSY
|ETSY INC
|64,213
|ARKG
|Buy
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC
|94,600
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|14,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|SMFR
|SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP
|551,578
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|102,356
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|5,897
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|70,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|96,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|27,556
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|5,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE INC
|30,356
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|10,671
|ARKK
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|11,405
|ARKK
|Buy
|PD
|PAGERDUTY INC
|167,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|756,850
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|55,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|81,497
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|18,200
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|283,325
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|74,000
|ARKQ
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|166,740
|ARKQ
|Buy
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP
|57,202
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|202,159
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|15,267
|ARKW
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|99,712
|ARKW
|Buy
|PD
|PAGERDUTY INC
|43,000
|ARKW
|Buy
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II
|90,000
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|31,572
|ARKW
|Buy
|ETSY
|ETSY INC
|61,144
|ARKW
|Buy
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP
|35,000
|ARKX
|Buy
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC
|373
|ARKX
|Buy
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP
|5,784
|ARKX
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|16,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.