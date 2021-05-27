Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 330,000 Shares of CM Life Sciences

One of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) shares altogether on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was up around 1.7% in Wednesday’s session. This fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 332,385 shares of CM Life Sciences. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up 76% in the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|4689JP
|Z HOLDINGS CORP
|566,500
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|3,588
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|22,480
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|31,772
|ARKG
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|700
|ARKG
|CMLF
|CM LIFE SCIENCES INC
|332,385
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|37,200
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|200
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|29,301
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|68,102
|ARKQ
|AONE
|ONE
|103,849
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|76,072
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|20,630
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|2,936
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|7,817
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.