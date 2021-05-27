Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 330,000 Shares of CM Life Sciences

One of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) shares altogether on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was up around 1.7% in Wednesday’s session. This fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 332,385 shares of CM Life Sciences. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up 76% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 566,500 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 3,588 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 22,480 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 31,772 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 700 ARKG CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 332,385 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 37,200 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 200 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 29,301 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 68,102 ARKQ AONE ONE 103,849 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 76,072 ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 20,630 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 2,936 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 7,817

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.