Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 330,000 Shares of CM Life Sciences

Chris Lange
May 27, 2021 9:55 am

One of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) shares altogether on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was up around 1.7% in Wednesday’s session. This fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 332,385 shares of CM Life Sciences. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up 76% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 566,500
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 3,588
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 22,480
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 31,772
ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 700
ARKG CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 332,385
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 37,200
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 200
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 29,301
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 68,102
ARKQ AONE ONE 103,849
ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 76,072
ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 20,630
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 2,936
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 7,817

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

