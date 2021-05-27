Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/27

The broad markets edged higher on Thursday with the Dow Jones industrial average leading the charge up 0.4%. ARK Investors saw another good day as each of the ETFs posted a decent gain on the day as well. ARKW and ARKX performed the best out of the group, up about 0.9%, while ARKF and ARKG lagged the rest of the group, up only 0.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 733,800 shares of Z Holdings & Buy 15,092 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 68,601 shares of Repare Therapeutics, Buy 19,400 shares of CM Life Sciences, & Buy 8,252 shares of Codexis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 58,345 shares of Zoom Video, Buy 12,841 shares of Shopify, & Buy 15,315 shares of Exact Sciences.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 42,298 shares of Atlas Crest Investment, Buy 15,000 shares of One, Buy 21,518 shares of Jaws Spitfire, & Buy 14,743 shares of Iridium.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 123,385 shares of Okta & Buy 194,264 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 733,800 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 15,092 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 4,658 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 68,601 ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 19,400 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 15,840 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 8,252 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 58,345 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,841 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 15,315 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 42,298 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 15,000 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 21,518 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 14,743 ARKW Buy OKTA OKTA INC 123,385 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 194,264

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.