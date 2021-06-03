APA, Bloom Energy, NetApp and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were sliding, with the tech sector getting the worst of it. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were down 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. The Nasdaq was down about 1.1%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

APA Corp. (NASDAQ: APA): Barclays downgraded it to Equal Weight rating from Overweight but raised the price target to $25 from $20. The shares traded near $23 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $7.45 to $23.86. The consensus price target is $25.21.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB): Mizuho upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and has a $231 price target. Shares were trading around $213, in the 52-week range of $131.38 to $213.75. The consensus price target is $196.26.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE): Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $16 price target. The stock traded near $10 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $6.41 to $19.88.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE): The BofA Securities upgrade to Neutral from Underperform included a price target hike to $25 from $19.25. On Thursday, the stock traded around $25. The 52-week trading range is $7.71 to $44.95. The consensus price target is $31.85.

CareDX Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $95 price target. The stock traded near $79 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $29.85 to $99.83. It has a consensus price target of $97.80.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Neutral rating. The stock was changing hands at around $138 apiece, in a 52-week range of $37.81 to $229.04. It has a consensus price target of $190.61.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP): Cowen reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised its price target to $76 from $68. Shares were trading around $80.16, in the 52-week range of $39.96 to $80.66. It has a consensus price target of $78.67.

