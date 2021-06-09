Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Spotify

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 150,000 shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), as the price of this fund gained about 0.4% in Tuesday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 156,995 shares of Spotify. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $38.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 76% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|2,597
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|50,000
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|34,873
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|2,636
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC
|159,300
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|3,213
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|25,000
|ARKK
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
|156,995
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|192,457
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|15,000
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|59,183
|ARKQ
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE INC
|189,913
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|21,930
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|107,828
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|36,239
|ARKX
|2618HK
|JD LOGISTICS INC
|1,066,971
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|26,115
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.