Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Spotify

Chris Lange
June 9, 2021 9:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 150,000 shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), as the price of this fund gained about 0.4% in Tuesday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 156,995 shares of Spotify. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $38.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 76% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 2,597
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 50,000
ARKG SEER SEER INC 34,873
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,636
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 159,300
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 3,213
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 25,000
ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 156,995
ARKK PATH UIPATH INC 192,457
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 15,000
ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 59,183
ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE INC 189,913
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 21,930
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 107,828
ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 36,239
ARKX 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 1,066,971
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 26,115


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

