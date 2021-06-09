Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Spotify

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 150,000 shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), as the price of this fund gained about 0.4% in Tuesday’s session. Note that this ETF is up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 156,995 shares of Spotify. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $38.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 76% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 2,597 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 50,000 ARKG SEER SEER INC 34,873 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,636 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 159,300 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 3,213 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 25,000 ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 156,995 ARKK PATH UIPATH INC 192,457 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 15,000 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 59,183 ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE INC 189,913 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 21,930 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 107,828 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 36,239 ARKX 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 1,066,971 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 26,115



