Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 6/8

ARK Invest funds pushed higher for the most part on Tuesday despite the broad markets not making much progress. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up about 1.0%, while ARKX did the worst, down 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on June 8, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SELLS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 102,889 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics & Sell 54,314 shares of 10X Genomics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 192,142 shares of ICE, Sell 145,900 shares of Huya, & Sell 46,938 shares of DocuSign.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 9,987 shares of Raven Industries, Sell 31,800 shares of NXP Semiconductors, Sell 66,300 shares of Magna International, Sell 11,228 shares of Galileo Acquisition, & Sell 170,407 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 81,691 shares of Roblox & Sell 77,407 shares of Snap.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 5,641 shares of Garmin, Sell 84,885 shares of JD.com, & Sell 44,545 shares of Spirit Aerosystems.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 102,899 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 54,314 ARKK Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 913 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 496 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 192,142 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 145,900 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 46,938 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 9,987 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 31,800 ARKQ Sell MGA MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 66,300 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 11,228 ARKQ Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 170,407 ARKW Sell RBLX ROBLOX CORP 81,691 ARKW Sell SNAP SNAP INC 77,407 ARKX Sell GRMN GARMIN LTD 5,641 ARKX Sell JD JD.COM INC 84,885 ARKX Sell SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC 44,545

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.