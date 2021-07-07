Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/7

ARK Invest funds closed down yet again despite the broad markets making a slight recovery from Tuesday’s session. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 0.3%, while ARKK did the worst, down about 2.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 7, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 54,753 shares of Sea.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 20,378 shares of Castle Biosciences, Sell 69,853 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb, & Sell 89,450 shares of 10X Genomics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 328,750 shares of Tencent, Sell 127,700 shares of Roku, Sell 558,825 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 131,960 shares of Novartis, Sell 220,401 shares of Iovance, & Sell 444,483 shares of KE Holdings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 157,635 shares of Raven Industries.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 73,000 shares of Lending Club, Sell 81,952 shares of Huya, & Sell 291,767 shares of KE Holdings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 54,049 shares of Raven Industries.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell SE SEA LTD 54,753 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,197 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 20,378 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 7,500 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 69,853 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 89,450 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 328,750 ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 127,700 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 558,825 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 131,960 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 220,401 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 74,089 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 444,483 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 157,635 ARKW Sell HUYA HUYA INC 81,952 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 73,000 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 28,405 ARKW Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 291,767 ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 54,049

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.