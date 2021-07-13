Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/13

ARK Invest funds closed down yet again on Tuesday while a couple of the broad markets hit record intraday highs. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 0.5%, while ARKG did the worst, down about 2.4%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 203,847 shares of JD.com.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 30,548 shares of Iovance, Sell 4,547 shares of Veeva System, & Sell 31,755 shares of CareDX.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 357,583 shares of Tencent & Sell 74,815 shares of Novartis.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 9,703 shares of Raven Industries & Sell 13,981 shares of NXP Semiconductors.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 16,034 shares of Shopify, Sell 9,600 shares of Roku, Sell 14,100 shares of PayPal, Sell 1,459,475 shares of Huya, & Sell 347,963 shares of Opendoor Technologies.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 758 shares of Nvidia.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell JD JD.COM INC 203,847 ARKG Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 30,548 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 2,328 ARKG Sell VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 4,547 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 31,755 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 357,583 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 74,815 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 9,703 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 13,981 ARKW Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 16,034 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 9,600 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 14,100 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 347,963 ARKW Sell HUYA HUYA INC 1,459,475 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 785

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.