Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 75,000 Shares of Snap

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 75,000 shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up 0.1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 77,407 shares of Snap. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 77% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 102,899 ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 54,314 ARKK SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 913 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 496 ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 192,142 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 145,900 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 46,938 ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 9,987 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 31,800 ARKQ MGA MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 66,300 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 11,228 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 170,407 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX CORP 81,691 ARKW SNAP SNAP INC 77,407 ARKX GRMN GARMIN LTD 5,641 ARKX JD JD.COM INC 84,885 ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC 44,545



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.