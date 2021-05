Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 430,000 Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 430,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up over 3% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 432,641 shares of Pure Storage. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $7.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 75% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 343,600 ARKF TREE LENDINGTREE INC 251 ARKF GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 6,000 ARKF AAPL APPLE INC 188 ARKG SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 45,000 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 30,499 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 51,594 ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 182,400 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 369,530 ARKK TREE LENDINGTREE INC 10,321 ARKK TER TERADYNE INC 24,399 ARKK TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 251,846 ARKK SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 34,326 ARKK PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 432,641 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 5,705 ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 110,405 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 239,702 ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 267,813 ARKQ SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 3,125 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 9,602 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 16,562 ARKQ ADSK AUTODESK INC 10,518 ARKW SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 2,356 ARKW PINS PINTEREST INC 280 ARKW HUBS HUBSPOT INC 4,191 ARKW FSLY FASTLY INC 85 ARKW BIDU BAIDU INC 50 ARKW API AGORA INC 43,087 ARKX WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 300

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.