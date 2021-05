Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 725,000 Shares of JD.com

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 725,000 shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) on Tuesday, as the share price of these funds traded up nearly 1% in the day’s session. The funds’ share prices have greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 456,987 shares of JD.com, and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 273,688 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $53.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKW is up 85% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 322,000 ARKF GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 302 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 864,400 ARKF SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 109,981 ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 25,525 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 24,006 ARKK SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 26,572 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 923 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 408,360 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 18,540 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 14,065 ARKQ ADSK AUTODESK INC 1,500 ARKQ WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 20 ARKW HUBS HUBSPOT INC 2 ARKW JD JD.COM INC 456,987 ARKW PDD PINDUODUO INC 96,600 ARKW API AGORA INC 6 ARKX GRMN GARMIN LTD 15,973 ARKX JD JD.COM INC 273,688 ARKX RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 19,161 ARKX SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 12 ARKX ADSK AUTODESK INC 410 ARKX WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 10

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.