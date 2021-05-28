Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 260,000 Shares of Huya

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 260,000 shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 268,800 shares of Huya. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 85% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 1,583,300 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 13,623 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 10,100 ARKK ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 16,866 ARKK HUYA HUYA INC 268,800 ARKK SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 80,000 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 11,957 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,900 ARKW ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 244,254 ARKX RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 13,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.