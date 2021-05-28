Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 260,000 Shares of Huya

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 260,000 shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 268,800 shares of Huya. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 85% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD
|1,583,300
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|13,623
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|10,100
|ARKK
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|16,866
|ARKK
|HUYA
|HUYA INC
|268,800
|ARKK
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|80,000
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|11,957
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|5,900
|ARKW
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|244,254
|ARKX
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|13,600
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.