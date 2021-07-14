Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1,450,000 Shares of Huya

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1,450,000 shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 459,475 shares of Huya. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $2.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.Com
|203,847
|ARKG
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|30,548
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|2,328
|ARKG
|VEEV
|Veeva Systems
|4,547
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|31,755
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|357,583
|ARKK
|NVS
|Novartis
|74,815
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|9,703
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP Semiconductors
|13,981
|ARKW
|SHOP
|Shopify
|16,034
|ARKW
|ROKU
|Roku
|9,600
|ARKW
|PYPL
|Paypal
|14,100
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|347,963
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|1,459,475
|ARKX
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|785
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.