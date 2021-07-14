Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1,450,000 Shares of Huya

Chris Lange
July 14, 2021 9:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1,450,000 shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 459,475 shares of Huya. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $2.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF JD JD.Com 203,847
ARKG IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 30,548
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 2,328
ARKG VEEV Veeva Systems 4,547
ARKG CDNA CareDx 31,755
ARKK TCEHY Tencent 357,583
ARKK NVS Novartis 74,815
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 9,703
ARKQ NXPI NXP Semiconductors 13,981
ARKW SHOP Shopify 16,034
ARKW ROKU Roku 9,600
ARKW PYPL Paypal 14,100
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 347,963
ARKW HUYA Huya 1,459,475
ARKX NVDA Nvidia 785


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 3 Must-Own Tower and Data Center Stocks

Read more: Investing, ARKW, HUYA, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With Huge Dividends as Interest Rates Plunge

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/8

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, Bank of...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Chevron, Exxon,...