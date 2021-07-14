Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1,450,000 Shares of Huya

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1,450,000 shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 459,475 shares of Huya. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $2.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF JD JD.Com 203,847 ARKG IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 30,548 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 2,328 ARKG VEEV Veeva Systems 4,547 ARKG CDNA CareDx 31,755 ARKK TCEHY Tencent 357,583 ARKK NVS Novartis 74,815 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 9,703 ARKQ NXPI NXP Semiconductors 13,981 ARKW SHOP Shopify 16,034 ARKW ROKU Roku 9,600 ARKW PYPL Paypal 14,100 ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 347,963 ARKW HUYA Huya 1,459,475 ARKX NVDA Nvidia 785



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

